Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Jordan Marshall Considers Ohio State Offer “At The Top” of His Recruitment, Emaree Winston to Visit for Michigan Game, Entire St. John Bosco Team Inks NIL Deal

Ohio’s top-ranked running back for the class of 2024 could be climbing up the Buckeyes' priority target list. Four-star Cincinnati tailback Jordan Marshall showed off his potential as an all-purpose back in Archbishop Moeller’s season-opening 49-31 victory against Massillon Friday, scoring two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard

During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
saturdaytradition.com

AP Sports predicts 2022 B1G Championship Game

It’s never too early to make championship predictions in August. Who will represent the B1G West and East in Indianapolis? Who will be crowned champion? Check out these predictions from the Associated Press. To no surprise, Ohio State is picked to win the east by the AP’s Ralph Russo....
WSYX ABC6

The Football Fever: Jim Knowles defense already beat Notre Dame and he wasn't there

Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.
landgrantholyland.com

Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener

As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
Eleven Warriors

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022

Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer discusses 'big year' for Ryan Day, Buckeyes entering 2022

Urban Meyer loves what Ryan Day brings to Ohio State. Meyer also sees 2022 as “a big year” for Day and a loaded Buckeyes squad. During a radio appearance on Don’t At Me with Dan Dakich, Meyer called his former OC “elite” and believes Day did a great job continuing the infrastructure Mayer brought to Columbus (Via 247 Sports):
The Spun

SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment

Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
NBC4 Columbus

The night the lights go out in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
