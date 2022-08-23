Read full article on original website
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried FishTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts by ‘Real Kia Boys’ targets students and surrounding communitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
WOSU finishes transition into state-of-the-art facility across from the Wexner Center for the ArtsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Harrison’s physical gifts, work ethic prime him for breakout seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Jordan Marshall Considers Ohio State Offer “At The Top” of His Recruitment, Emaree Winston to Visit for Michigan Game, Entire St. John Bosco Team Inks NIL Deal
Ohio’s top-ranked running back for the class of 2024 could be climbing up the Buckeyes' priority target list. Four-star Cincinnati tailback Jordan Marshall showed off his potential as an all-purpose back in Archbishop Moeller’s season-opening 49-31 victory against Massillon Friday, scoring two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.
Look: Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Desmond Howard
During a segment for ESPN College Football this week, Desmond Howard made an interesting comment about Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Howard revealed that he doesn't get why Stroud has the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy this season. "First I would like to say that I don’t think...
saturdaytradition.com
AP Sports predicts 2022 B1G Championship Game
It’s never too early to make championship predictions in August. Who will represent the B1G West and East in Indianapolis? Who will be crowned champion? Check out these predictions from the Associated Press. To no surprise, Ohio State is picked to win the east by the AP’s Ralph Russo....
Look: Notre Dame Player's Quote About Ohio Stadium Going Viral
We're less than two weeks away from the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game at Ohio Stadium. The Horseshoe should be rocking for the night game between the Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish. One Notre Dame player doesn't seem too concerned for the raucous crowd, though. “I don’t think it’s...
The big three remaining 2023 Ohio State recruits; surprises and flips? The finish; and more...
As usual we were talking Ohio State football recruiting for two hours on Wednesday morning. Here are the transcripts. Bearded_fella: Carnell tate some vol fans seem to think he will flip. BK: Yes, there has been some talk of that on the Tennessee board and some on social media that...
WSYX ABC6
The Football Fever: Jim Knowles defense already beat Notre Dame and he wasn't there
Jim Knowles accepted Ryan Day's offer to run the Buckeye defense in 2022 and he quickly joined Ohio State and did not coach his Oklahoma State defense against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. Knowles defensive principles were still in place as the Cowboys beat the Fighting Irish, 37-35.A bit of coincidence and might help Knowles defend the Irish in the season opener Sept. 3rd. "You're always looking for someone who looks like you and how they fared against that team you're trying to figure out," Knowles told reporters Monday.Notre Dame has a new staff under former Buckeye player Marcus Freeman, the first-year head coach in South Bend.
landgrantholyland.com
Another pair of blue-chip prospects will attend Ohio State’s season opener
As Week 1 inches closer, the list of visitors for the Buckeyes contest against Notre Dame continues to grow daily. On Tuesday, a new pair of prospects revealed there intentions to be in Columbus for the top five showdown. Plus, a former Buckeye quarterback discusses the pipeline with Ohio State and his alma mater.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC program a team to 'keep an eye on' regarding Ohio State commit Carnell Tate
Tennessee has been labeled as a program to keep an eye on for current Ohio State commit Carnell Tate. The Vols were considered favorites for the services of the current 4-star receiver a few months ago, but Brian Hartline and Ohio State won him over in the end. But according...
Urban Meyer Reveals If He Thinks Notre Dame Can Hang With Ohio State
College football fans are eagerly awaiting a marquee matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame to kick off the 2022 season. While the Buckeyes can begin their championship pursuit with a noteworthy home win, the Fighting Irish can make a major statement with a road upset.
saturdaytradition.com
247 Sports analyst highlights how Jim Knowles will maximize the potential of OSU defense
Ohio State fans will like the sound of this. 247 Sports analyst Josh Pate laid some high praise on Jim Knowles and the Buckeye defense. “Defensively there are a lot of guys, a lot of really talented guys, that as individuals have not maximized their potential for Ohio State because they haven’t been put in the best position to,” said Pate.
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022
Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer discusses 'big year' for Ryan Day, Buckeyes entering 2022
Urban Meyer loves what Ryan Day brings to Ohio State. Meyer also sees 2022 as “a big year” for Day and a loaded Buckeyes squad. During a radio appearance on Don’t At Me with Dan Dakich, Meyer called his former OC “elite” and believes Day did a great job continuing the infrastructure Mayer brought to Columbus (Via 247 Sports):
College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James, Ohio State News
The sweepstakes for Bronny James are starting to heat up. The son of NBA star LeBron James has already received an offer from Memphis. According to Joe Tipton of On3, James is eyeing a visit to Ohio State. A date hasn't been scheduled for James' visit to Columbus, but the...
SEC Program Could Reportedly Flip Top Ohio State Commitment
Carnell Tate chose Ohio State over Tennessee when committing to the Buckeyes in June. However, On3 recruiting expert Chad Simmons doesn't think his enrollment is a closed case. On The Simmons Scoop (h/t Saturday Tradition), he said the Volunteers are still talking with the four-star wide receiver from Bradenton, Florida,...
Steve Sarkisian Makes Opinion On Quinn Ewers, Ohio State Very Clear
Last week, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian announced five-star transfer Quinn Ewers as the Longhorns' starting QB in 2022. This will be Ewers' first season as a full-time starter after spending his freshman year as a backup at Ohio State. Ewers left high school early and reclassified to join the...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus
The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
The night the lights go out in Gahanna
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
Former OSU professor gets rehired after 'manic episode'
The former Ohio State University professor who resigned during a "psychotic episode" and was ignored by the university has now gotten her job back.
