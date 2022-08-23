HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter trade winds are forecast through Thursday. Local radar imagery shows numerous showers spreading westward across the state with scattered to numerous shower activity favoring the overnight to early morning hours. More typical drier summer weather will start from Thursday onward. On Friday we transition back to a more dominant trade wind weather with sunshine and windward and mauka showers. These moderate to breezy trades will last into at least the first half of next week. Passing showers will typically favor windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO