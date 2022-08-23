Read full article on original website
Forecast: Light winds to continue with some afternoon showers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers as sea breezes develop. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A trend toward lighter trade winds...
Humid weather for now, but breezy trade winds on the doorstep
Trade winds are set to make a return during the day Friday, bringing some relief from the humid conditions. There’s also an area of enhanced moisture riding in on the returning trades that will increase the chance for much-needed showers late Friday into early Saturday, especially for windward areas. Trade winds will be come moderate to locally breezy by Saturday, with drier conditions expected Sunday.
Forecast: Light winds and spotty showers persist, stronger winds due over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will hold over the western islands, while moderate east-southeast winds prevail over the eastern end of the state through Thursday. This will keep a land sea breeze pattern in place for the western islands and more sheltered areas over the eastern end of the state, with showers favoring windward areas overnight and leeward and interior areas during the afternoon and evening hours.
Light trade winds today, regular trade wind weather this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter trade winds are forecast through Thursday. Local radar imagery shows numerous showers spreading westward across the state with scattered to numerous shower activity favoring the overnight to early morning hours. More typical drier summer weather will start from Thursday onward. On Friday we transition back to a more dominant trade wind weather with sunshine and windward and mauka showers. These moderate to breezy trades will last into at least the first half of next week. Passing showers will typically favor windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning hours.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Trade winds will spread over the islands from east to west and become breezy over the weekend. No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Updated: 16 hours ago. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some...
Buggy, Muggy forecast!
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. What is your bug dance as things...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
Business News: Electric cars by state
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of customers on Maui are without power Tuesday morning as the island deals with a widespread outage. The outage occurred 2:45 a.m. impacting an estimated 65,000 customers. As of 9:15 a.m., Hawaiian Electric said roughly 15,000 customers are still without power. Crews are still working to...
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
Trending: Beckham's "worm" and animals splooting
Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. UH's Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs joins us to talk about Saturday's big game against Vanderbilt, and the celebration that goes with it. Business News: July Hotel Occupancy. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Howard explains...
Make-A-Wish Hawaii celebrates 40 years of helping keiki with critical illnesses
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. UH's...
In Hawaii’s SPED classrooms, teachers and students alike are still playing catch-up
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Even at low tide, the damage can be...
At Hawaii Foodbank, inflation is pushing up costs. It’s also driving more need
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is hosting its annual food drive across Oahu this weekend. It’s an especially important cause this year given the impacts of inflation on people’s wallets. Federal figures show the cost of food in the state is up 10% compared to last year.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the skinny...
Hawaii suspect’s illness delays court appearance in brutal 1982 cold case murder
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Illness has delayed a court appearance for cold case murder suspect Gary Gene Ramirez. The 75-year-old Maui man was set to face a judge on Tuesday in California, where he was extradited last week. Ramirez is accused of raping and fatally stabbing 15-year-old Karen Stitt nearly 40...
