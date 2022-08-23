Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
Times News
Band, boosters to hold cash bingo
The Northern Lehigh High School Marching Band, in conjunction with Catasauqua Music Boosters, will hold a cash bingo on Saturday. The joint fundraiser is in the Catasauqua High School cafeteria, 2500 W. Bullshead Road, Northampton. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Bingo is at 1 p.m. Tickets include 20 regular games...
Times News
Animal shelters lap up donations
Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
Times News
West End Fair honored for 100th anniversary
Fair directors, volunteers and some of the sponsors had a big reason to celebrate Wednesday at the annual West End Fair luncheon. “A big thank you to all the volunteers who come to the fair and make it a success. If you don’t have volunteers, you do not have a fair,” said Martha Ebersole, vice president of the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. “This is my first time here. I hope you keep on going another 100 years.”
Times News
Group began to trade plants, grew into festival
A group of Carbon County green thumbs started trading plants online a couple years ago. The community now numbers nearly 3,000, and has its own festival for fellow planters and the public. Carbon County Plant Fest will be at Lansford’s Kennedy Park this weekend, featuring a plant swap, crafts, music,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 24, 2022
Faith Alive Church 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Great Allentown Fair is serving up some new foods this year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Get your tastebuds ready! The Great Allentown Fair has announced twelve new food items for this year's fair. New menu items include guava jelly BBQ chicken, Jamaican jerk pork served on coco bread, redneck mac bowl, cheesesteak dumplings, la jefa, the guilty pleasure burger, and fried brussel sprouts.
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 24, 2022
Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins at 9:30 a.m. Included in this time is the Sacrament of Holy Baptism. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. The Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. Cold and hot beverages will be provided. Please bring a snack to share.
Times News
West End news for Aug. 24, 2022
Fleetwood Macked Tribute to Fleetwood Mac is the concert happening at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market tonight, with gates opening at 6:15 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7:30. Season pass holders and members may enter at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at shermantheater.com or the Sherman Theater...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Lehighton Legion presents certificate of appreciation
The Lehighton American Legion Post 314 presents Times News Media Group reporter Terry Ahner with a certificate of appreciation in recognition and appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which helped advance the American Legion’s programs and activities. Ahner accepts the certificate from Adjutant K.M. “Spike” Long. Also pictured, from left, are First Vice Commander William H. Fisher Jr., Commander Glenn C. “Smokey” Troutman and Second Vice Commander Harry J. Procina. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
WFMZ-TV Online
Valley Farm Market to take on new name, grocery supplier
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - More change is coming to a well-known grocery store in Bethlehem. Valley Farm Market will soon become Gerrity's The Fresh Grocer. The transition will take place over the next few months, with the official name change finalized on Oct. 14. The Stefko Boulevard store said it will...
lvpnews.com
Taking care of his town
On a recent warm and casual summer day, Catasauqua Borough teen Tristan Hodsen was out cruising on his scooter and taking in the sights of his neighborhood when he noticed scraps of garbage scattered in the street. A sense of responsibility washed over him as the 16-year-old wondered if this...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 25, 1992
Cheryl Steigerwalt of Mahoning Valley was approved last night to fill the vacancy on the Lehighton School Board. She was selected by the directors to fill the seat left vacant by Julius Casari, who submitted his resignation at the Aug. 10 meeting. The new board member has lived in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wetheitalians.com
La Festa Italiana Set for Labor Day Weekend in Scranton, PA
For Italians and anyone who simply enjoys great food, lively entertainment and the Italian culture and spirit, all roads lead to Scranton, PA this Labor Day weekend. La Festa Italiana will be held Friday through Monday, September 2-5, 2022 on Courthouse Square in the heart of downtown Scranton, PA. Hours are Friday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Monday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT prepares for winter with job fair in the Poconos
STROUD TWP., Pa. - PennDOT is preparing for winter. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is holding a job fair in Monroe County next week. Officials are looking to hire truck drivers, mechanics and clerks for the winter, with same-day interviews and job offers, PennDOT said. Applicants should bring their resume,...
Lackawanna police and counselors team up
SCRANTON, Pa. — Outside of the Scranton Police Headquarters, city officials and members of the Scranton Counseling Center announced a new Crisis Co-Responder Team Program. It pairs counselors who have a background in mental health and Scranton Police officers in the field, helping residents who are in crisis. "I...
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Leonard Rossi Jr. to New Way Property Management LLC, Hazle Township, parcel No. 125-2-A4.03, $41,860. Elaine M. Diehl to Ellen J. Sagazio, Allentown, property at Church Hill and Sunrise roads, $1. David J. Fisher to Federico Arturo Castro, Watertown, Massachusetts, property at 96 Fairway Road South, $365,000. Peter Fitzgibbon to...
New elementary school ready to open in Schuylkill County
FRIEDENSBURG, Pa. — Construction workers have been working all summer to transform the new and improved Blue Mountain Elementary West. Despite the active construction zone inside and outside, Superintendent David Helsel is confident the school will be ready to open next week. Just in time for the first day of school.
lvpnews.com
Center for Animal Health & Welfare
Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
Times News
Fish maps out plan for Lehighton
Christina Fish is just over three weeks into her tenure as Lehighton Area School District superintendent, but the Danville resident has wasted no time hitting the ground running on what she describes as her “entry plan.”. Fish’s plan includes four major goals which include increasing presence in the district...
Comments / 0