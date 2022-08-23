Read full article on original website
Heaven Can Wait Walk/Run Returns
After two years in a virtual format due to COVID-19, Heaven Can Wait – the popular annual 5K walk/run and fundraiser for Sara’s Project – will return as an in-person event at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2. And that’s not all that’s new: This year, the...
Bend Man Dies After Going Over Dillon Falls
A 41-year-old Bend man died after going over Dillon Falls southwest of Bend. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:. On 08-23-22 at about 5:25 PM, Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a male subject that was missing after going over Dillon Falls. The initial information obtained from the 911 caller was that a male in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate the male.
Over 700 St. Charles workers sign petition, refuse to repay overpayments without outside audit; union files BOLI complaint
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two unions representing workers at St. Charles Health System have launched their latest volley against the financially troubled organization, with hundreds of workers signing a petition and refusing to repay some $2 million in overpayments without an outside audit to confirm the figures are accurate.
▶️ Why three cougars were shot and killed instead of relocated
Three cougars shot and killed by police in recent days were dispatched because they threatened human safety. Social media lit up with questions about why the cougars weren’t captured and relocated. Central Oregon Daily News asked why authorities made the decision to kill the three big cats. Authorities confirm...
Redmond church set to expand safe parking program to help homeless; crowd speaks to city councilors
Redmond's Mountain View Fellowship Church says its "safe parking" program to help the homeless has been successful for nearly a year and it plans to expand to new locations in coming weeks. One site in particular brought a big crowd to Tuesday night's city council meeting, in support and opposed. The post Redmond church set to expand safe parking program to help homeless; crowd speaks to city councilors appeared first on KTVZ.
Center Foundation Baseline Testing Aug. 29th
The Center Foundation is pleased to announce Community Concussion Baseline testing. ImPACT Concussion Baseline testing is available for children ages 12 through 18 who have not already received the baseline in the past two years. Group testing will be available on. Monday, August 29th – 9:00 a.m. with more times...
Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres
An abandoned, illegal campfire sparked a wildfire Sunday north of Walton Lake on the Ochoco National Forest that firefighters stopped at about three acres, authorities said Monday. The post Illegal, abandoned campfire sparks 3-acre blaze near Walton Lake; Cedar Creek Fire tops 7,000 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Archaeologists dig for artifacts in the path of Highway 97 realignment
The planned realignment of Highway 97 on Bend’s north end will displace dozens of businesses, including a local landmark—the Nels and Lillian Anderson Homestead. As required by federal historic preservation laws, an excavation is being conducted at what was one of the largest dairy farms in Bend to catalog items of cultural interest.
Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware
A text scam going around recently hit a Central Oregon couple. Bend resident Jill Sievers said nearly $10,000 was taken out of their joint account. The post Bend couple gets scam ‘bank’ text messages, loses nearly $10K, warns people to beware appeared first on KTVZ.
Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why
Law enforcement shot and killed three cougars in residential areas in southwest Bend and north of Sisters over the weekend, determining by their actions that they had become too habituated to people, posed a danger to pets as well and that relocating the animals would not resolve the issues. The post Law enforcement shoots, kills 3 cougars in SW Bend, north of Sisters over weekend; OSP, ODFW explain why appeared first on KTVZ.
Security Properties Completes $49.5 Million Acquisition of 168-Unit Sienna Pointe Apartment Community in Bend, Oregon
BEND, OR - Security Properties purchased Sienna Pointe, a 168-unit, Class-B multifamily community located in Bend, OR for $49,500,000. This is Security Properties' fifth acquisition in the Bend market. Sienna Pointe is conveniently located on Bend' seastside just a five-minute drive from Downtown. The property is situated at the base...
CERT arrests Bend man for meth delivery, possession
At around 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 22, the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) executed a search warrant and made an arrest at a trailer on the corner of Hunnell and Loco roads in Bend. An investigation by Bend Police detectives resulted in the search warrant and arrest. In...
Hunnell Road Camper Arrested On Drug Charges
BEND, OR -- A Bend man faces several drug charges after police searched his trailer at the corner of Hunnell and Loco roads on the north end of Bend. Detectives had been investigating 41-year-old Corey Fernandez and executed a search warrant Monday afternoon, with the help of CERT. They say...
