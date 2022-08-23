A 41-year-old Bend man died after going over Dillon Falls southwest of Bend. According to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office:. On 08-23-22 at about 5:25 PM, Deschutes County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a male subject that was missing after going over Dillon Falls. The initial information obtained from the 911 caller was that a male in a tube had gone over the falls 30-35 minutes prior to the call and bystanders had not been able to locate the male.

