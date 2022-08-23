ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville

Town Hall Held About Patrick Co. Hospital Monday Night. UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal. VA Health Department Actions With Monkeypox Federal Emergency. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Federal funding to pay for mobile health care unit in Patrick County

STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite political disagreements, some issues still bring Democrats and Republicans together. That was the case Wednesday morning in Patrick County. US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R) presented Patrick County with $600,000 in federal funding. The money will help to purchase a new mobile health care unit and outfit an existing one.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Danville, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Health
City
Community, VA
City
Danville, VA
WDBJ7.com

Community members give feedback on Patrick County hospital at town hall

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Foresight Health leaders met with members of the community Monday night at Patrick County High School to receive their input on the new hospital. The townhall was open to the public for foresight leaders to gain feedback from the community to help decide the range of services that will be offered.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
#Medical Services#General Health#Centra Medical Group#Urgent Care
WDBJ7.com

Woman hospitalized after house fire in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a woman was hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke Tuesday morning. Crews say they were dispatched around 7:21 a.m. to the 1500 block of Andrews Rd NW. When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the home. The department says two...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

New restaurant with Puerto Rican food opens in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing a taste of Puerto Rico’s island flavors to the Star City. With arms wide open and loud cheers, Delicias Boricuas owners and staff are welcoming new customers to their new restaurant situated in Downtown Roanoke. For nearly seven years, Karyna...
ROANOKE, VA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Blue Ridge Muse

Floyd County adds 45 new COVID-19 cases in four days

Over the last four days, Floyd County has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, the largest count since the pandemic began in last 2019. Weekend reports showed 16 new cases, followed by 11 in Tuesday’s report and another 11 on Wednesday — double digits over four days. The county...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff

BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
BOONES MILL, VA
WSLS

Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes

ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA

