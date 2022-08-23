Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Counseling Center Opens in Martinsville
Town Hall Held About Patrick Co. Hospital Monday Night. UVA Health and CHCNRV Set Colorectal Cancer Screening Goal. VA Health Department Actions With Monkeypox Federal Emergency. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:38 PM EDT.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Zaxby’s reopening under new ownership, creating 50-plus jobs
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fast-food franchise is reopening in Roanoke after closing its doors three years ago. 50 jobs are expected to be created. Zaxby’s, which closed its location at 3206 Ordway Drive in 2019, is reopening at the same location August 29, this time under new ownership.
WDBJ7.com
Federal funding to pay for mobile health care unit in Patrick County
STUART, Va. (WDBJ) - Despite political disagreements, some issues still bring Democrats and Republicans together. That was the case Wednesday morning in Patrick County. US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) and 9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R) presented Patrick County with $600,000 in federal funding. The money will help to purchase a new mobile health care unit and outfit an existing one.
WSET
$45 million grant to bring 14 more SROs to Bedford County schools
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Bedford County Public Schools is getting additional funding for School Resource Officers in their district. The grant is for $45 million over the next four years and would provide 14 additional SROs. The grant covers 100% of the costs associated with the SROs in...
WDBJ7.com
Community members give feedback on Patrick County hospital at town hall
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Foresight Health leaders met with members of the community Monday night at Patrick County High School to receive their input on the new hospital. The townhall was open to the public for foresight leaders to gain feedback from the community to help decide the range of services that will be offered.
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Roanoke woman doesn’t allow her mental illness to stop her passion for serving people experiencing homelessness
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman who has dedicated her life to serving people experiencing homelessness is sharing where this passion developed and how she closely relates to those dealing with these kinds of struggles. Dawn Sandoval, 55, is the founder of The Least of These Ministry or TLOT,...
WSET
Hospitalizations increase, COVID cases remain 'high but stable' in Roanoke health district
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts remain high but stable, according to a Tuesday update from the districts. Right now, the cumulative case in the districts is 71,869, up 806 from the last count. As of Monday, 35 people have been...
WSET
501 Expressway closed after accident near Timberlake, Fort Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of 501 are closed after an accident. While no further details are yet available, law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. We will update this story when there is more information.
WDBJ7.com
Woman hospitalized after house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says a woman was hospitalized after a house fire in Roanoke Tuesday morning. Crews say they were dispatched around 7:21 a.m. to the 1500 block of Andrews Rd NW. When they arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the home. The department says two...
WSLS
10 News Investigates: Panhandling in Roanoke and how city leaders are addressing it
ROANOKE, Va. – Homelessness in the Roanoke Valley continues to trend down according to the most recent Point-in-Time Report. According to the 2022 Point-in-Time Report, there are 216 people experiencing homelessness in the Roanoke region, which is a 13% decrease from last year. However, the number of people who...
WSLS
New restaurant with Puerto Rican food opens in Downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing a taste of Puerto Rico’s island flavors to the Star City. With arms wide open and loud cheers, Delicias Boricuas owners and staff are welcoming new customers to their new restaurant situated in Downtown Roanoke. For nearly seven years, Karyna...
WSET
'Committed to safety' Campbell County Public Schools announces emergency drill plans
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County Public Schools announced that each school will conduct safety drills. In the upcoming days and weeks, each school will conduct required fire, school lockdown, and bus exit drills. During these drills, students will be instructed on the expectations and procedures for these...
Blue Ridge Muse
Floyd County adds 45 new COVID-19 cases in four days
Over the last four days, Floyd County has reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, the largest count since the pandemic began in last 2019. Weekend reports showed 16 new cases, followed by 11 in Tuesday’s report and another 11 on Wednesday — double digits over four days. The county...
wallstreetwindow.com
After Interim Stint, Regina Barger Named DSS Director For Pittsylvania County, Virginia
After several months of serving in an interim capacity, Regina Barger has been named the new Director of Pittsylvania County Social Services. The local Social Services Board made the unanimous appointment during a special called meeting Monday night. “Having worked with the Pittsylvania County Department of Social Services for 15...
wfxrtv.com
Red Lobster suddenly closes Roanoke location
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — After more than four decades of feeding the Star City community, a well-known restaurant chain permanently shut down its only location in Roanoke over the weekend. A spokesperson for Red Lobster confirms the restaurant on Franklin Road was unable to reach a new lease agreement...
WDBJ7.com
New “Made in Martinsville” shop showcases local artwork
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to buy art and gifts for your loved ones in Uptown Martinsville. Made in Martinsville had its ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon on East Main Street. The new store will showcase arts and crafts from artists in our hometowns. There are locally-made items...
WSET
26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff
BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
WSLS
Valley Metro down 25 bus drivers, forced to consolidate some bus routes
ROANOKE, Va. – Countless people in the Roanoke Valley rely on public transportation to get around every day. Now, staffing issues at Valley Metro could cause some bus schedules to change. According to Valley Metro’s General Manager, Kevin Price, they are currently down about 25 bus drivers. “We...
WSET
20 more rescued Beagle puppies arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society welcomed another batch of rescued beagles to their Center for Pets on Wednesday afternoon. The society shared to Facebook on Wednesday morning that their second group of 20 pups were all packed up and ready to find happiness. Later in the...
WSET
Lynchburg man uses passion for hunting to give back, provide food to the community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Lynchburg man is using his passion for hunting to do some good in the Hill City community. On Monday, Aaron Means took to a Lynchburg Facebook group, Living in Lynchburg, with an offer for those in need. "I would like to bless a family...
