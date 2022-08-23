ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tryon, NC

WSPA 7News

‘Night in the Country Carolinas’ festival returns to Tryon

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more begins Thursday in Tryon, North Carolina. Night in the Country Carolinas is located at the Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. The festival features events and attractions including the Craft Beer Experience, Beer Relay, Maze Bar, […]
TRYON, NC
FOX Carolina

Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Unity in the Community holds Annual Summer Enrichment Camp

The Unity in the Community organization recently held its Annual Summer Enrichment Camp. A very successful week-long camp was packed full of educational, fun and exciting activities. The purpose of the summer camp was to develop social skills and leadership skills while providing a safe environment where the youth will be able to learn, play and grow. A few of the many activities included harvesting and studying herbs and their benefits, making cool and refreshing herb-infused drinks, and making their own tie-dyed t-shirt with natural plant-based dyes.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WJCL

Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC

There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Remembering the Oak Hall Hotel

Oak Hall Hotel was a big white frame building sprawling across the top of the hill now dotted with the condos that replaced it. Rotary and Kiwanis met there on different days; it was a good place to enjoy fine dining, along with Carter Brown’s Pine Crest Inn on Godshaw Hill and Earnest Kerhulas’s Tea House at Lake Lanier.
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Pea Ridge Community Center gathering set for Thursday, Sept. 8

The next Pea Ridge community gathering will be held Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Please bring simple snacks. Bottled water will be furnished. Don’t forget, you may bring your recyclables to...
MILL SPRING, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Letter to the Editor: Doodlebugs, anyone?

This letter to the editor is in response to the article “Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality,” published in the August 5 edition of the Greenville Journal. With the recent news about the potential conversion of the abandoned “Saluda Grade” right of way...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city

Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
GREENVILLE, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends

The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Lawsuit puts Ghost Town development in limbo

Just two weeks after a lawsuit was filed to dissolve Ghost Town in the Sky, LLC — the company that claims to be developing the former amusement park — attorneys representing the party wishing to keep it intact has filed to move the case to the state’s business court.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Owner, founder of Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville dies by suicide

GREER, S.C. — The founder and owner of a Rockstar Cheer and Dance in Greenville, South Carolina, has died, according to the gym. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said Scott Foster, 49, was found dead Monday night in his vehicle at Paris Mountain State Park from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
GREER, SC
dailyphew.com

Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground

There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
ASHEVILLE, NC
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Lake Lure, NC, USA By Debbie Rubin

The lighting this morning was surrealistic. I felt as if I was in the middle of a fantasy storybook. The clouds were perfectly reflected and the island looked as if it was deposited in the middle of an all encompassing sky. The colors were a perfect blend of cool and warm hues. A tripod enabled me to have the patience to wait fort what I had hoped would be great cloud placement. I loved the pastels and diffused lighting that ensued.
LAKE LURE, NC

