ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Pea Ridge Community Center gathering set for Thursday, Sept. 8

The next Pea Ridge community gathering will be held Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Please bring simple snacks. Bottled water will be furnished. Don’t forget, you may bring your recyclables to...
MILL SPRING, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Farming and family were in her DNA

Wearing an emerald green outfit, she glided across the plowed field alongside the crimson clover like Dolly Parton cruising through “I Will Always Love You.” She was at home on the farm. It was in her DNA. She was born in 1952, a member of the storied Ford...
TRYON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Airing of the Quilts held Saturday

LANDRUM––Saturday morning, the Landrum Quilters hosted their biannual Airing of the Quilts. Not only was this a fun, family event for the community but a symbol of what Suzy Manning calls our “ancestors’ tradition.”. Manning, Vice President of Programs for the Landrum Quilters, says that the...
LANDRUM, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Society
WSPA 7News

‘Night in the Country Carolinas’ festival returns to Tryon

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more begins Thursday in Tryon, North Carolina. Night in the Country Carolinas is located at the Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. The festival features events and attractions including the Craft Beer Experience, Beer Relay, Maze Bar, […]
TRYON, NC
FOX Carolina

Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends

The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Enrichment#Community Organization#Historic Johnson Farm#Strawberry Hills Farm
dailyphew.com

Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground

There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools waive reduced lunch fee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the rest of the school year, Greenville County Schools will provide free meals to all students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved the measure at a meeting on Tuesday night. The district said families that are eligible...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
tribpapers.com

Woodfin: A Rewriting of Town’s History and Erasing Traditions

Woodfin – This week I have two opinion pieces for our readers. Both stem from the Town of Woodfin’s monthly meeting of what is now their town council. Here they are:. For the second time in two years, Woodfin’s main governing body has changed its name. For the full story, see the article on page 3, but for the short version, after being called aldermen for 49 years, the elected leaders of the town switched to a more gender-neutral title in February of 2020. There they became commissioners. At least that’s what everyone thought and what they’ve been called for the last two years.
WOODFIN, NC
greenvillejournal.com

‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city

Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

How to manage Rheumatoid Arthritis in your everyday life

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– About one-in-four Americans have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a rheumatologist about managing one type, rheumatoid arthritis, and how those who have it can still […]
GREENVILLE, SC
multihousingnews.com

Manufactured Housing Properties Expands North Carolina Footprint

Public records show that MHPC paid $3.1 million for the 51-site community in suburban Asheville. Manufactured Housing Properties has purchased Red Fox Manufactured Housing Community in Clyde, N.C., for $3.1 million, according to Haywood County records. The same source also shows that the buyer financed its acquisition through a $2.3 million loan, held by Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union. The property last traded in 2020, when the current individual seller acquired it from another private investor for $1.8 million.
CLYDE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy