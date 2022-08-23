Read full article on original website
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Pea Ridge Community Center gathering set for Thursday, Sept. 8
The next Pea Ridge community gathering will be held Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. Everyone is cordially invited to attend. Please bring simple snacks. Bottled water will be furnished. Don’t forget, you may bring your recyclables to...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Farming and family were in her DNA
Wearing an emerald green outfit, she glided across the plowed field alongside the crimson clover like Dolly Parton cruising through “I Will Always Love You.” She was at home on the farm. It was in her DNA. She was born in 1952, a member of the storied Ford...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Airing of the Quilts held Saturday
LANDRUM––Saturday morning, the Landrum Quilters hosted their biannual Airing of the Quilts. Not only was this a fun, family event for the community but a symbol of what Suzy Manning calls our “ancestors’ tradition.”. Manning, Vice President of Programs for the Landrum Quilters, says that the...
Baby from Asheville to be featured in Times Square in honor of Down Syndrome Awareness Month
A North Carolina baby will be featured in the bright lights of Broadway to launch Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
WYFF4.com
'Jitterbug queen' inspires fun at Greenville assisted living
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Frankie Childers, 98, is still kicking up her heels at her Greenville, South Carolina, assisted living,The Gardens at Eastside. Watch the above video to see what she says keeps her moving.
‘Night in the Country Carolinas’ festival returns to Tryon
TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more begins Thursday in Tryon, North Carolina. Night in the Country Carolinas is located at the Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. The festival features events and attractions including the Craft Beer Experience, Beer Relay, Maze Bar, […]
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Lights Out! Asheville, for our Feathered Friends
The Coalition for a Bird Friendly Asheville (CBFA) invites you to participate in Lights Out! Asheville, a program that can benefit birds and save energy and money through the implementation of measures that support the safety of resident and migratory birds. This includes a lights-out commitment during migration months and bird-safe window treatments.
Smoky Mountain News
This must be the place: Time waits for no one, lord, why did I hesitate?
Stepping out onto the porch late Sunday morning, the air was cool. The first sign of an impending fall, even though there’s exactly one month left of summer, at least according to the calendar. Leaving my downtown Waynesville apartment, I motored over to Orchard Coffee. The usual weekend ritual...
dailyphew.com
Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children’s Playground
There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
FOX Carolina
Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools waive reduced lunch fee
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the rest of the school year, Greenville County Schools will provide free meals to all students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved the measure at a meeting on Tuesday night. The district said families that are eligible...
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
greenvillejournal.com
S.C. Teacher of the Year: From ‘Corridor of Shame’ comes all-star educator
Last May, Deion Jamison was seated in a fancy gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center when state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman walked onstage and called out his name. “I was shocked,” Jamison said, looking back on the moment he was declared the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the...
tribpapers.com
Woodfin: A Rewriting of Town’s History and Erasing Traditions
Woodfin – This week I have two opinion pieces for our readers. Both stem from the Town of Woodfin’s monthly meeting of what is now their town council. Here they are:. For the second time in two years, Woodfin’s main governing body has changed its name. For the full story, see the article on page 3, but for the short version, after being called aldermen for 49 years, the elected leaders of the town switched to a more gender-neutral title in February of 2020. There they became commissioners. At least that’s what everyone thought and what they’ve been called for the last two years.
WYFF4.com
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in Greenville as the city continues to grow in popularity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. We told you last week about CNN ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share...
greenvillejournal.com
‘Wicked Greenville’ illuminates dark history within the city
Jennifer Stoy was born and raised in Los Angeles, but after living here for over a decade, she says she feels like a Southerner. After hearing about Alexia Jones Helsley’s “Wicked Columbia” and Mark R. Jones’ “Wicked Charleston” — both of which are books that delve into the murky and grim pasts of their respective namesake cities — she thought it would be interesting to write about the darker history of Greenville in her new book “Wicked Greenville.”
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
How to manage Rheumatoid Arthritis in your everyday life
Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)– About one-in-four Americans have doctor-diagnosed arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As part of our “Ask the Expert” series, in partnership with Bon Secours St. Francis, 7NEWS Anchor Taylor Murray, spoke with a rheumatologist about managing one type, rheumatoid arthritis, and how those who have it can still […]
multihousingnews.com
Manufactured Housing Properties Expands North Carolina Footprint
Public records show that MHPC paid $3.1 million for the 51-site community in suburban Asheville. Manufactured Housing Properties has purchased Red Fox Manufactured Housing Community in Clyde, N.C., for $3.1 million, according to Haywood County records. The same source also shows that the buyer financed its acquisition through a $2.3 million loan, held by Charlotte Metro Federal Credit Union. The property last traded in 2020, when the current individual seller acquired it from another private investor for $1.8 million.
