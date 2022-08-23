Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Crash involving big-rig blocks traffic on I-80 in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - A crash involving a big rig on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday brought traffic to a standstill. The California Highway Patrol reported the collision around 3:39 p.m. and said westbound and eastbound lanes of the interstate were closed at Columbus Parkway. Photos from the scene show...
Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
Search for wanted person leads to road closure in North Highlands
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Part of Roseville Road in North Highlands was blocked off Thursday as law enforcement searched for a wanted person. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the person they are looking for is a wanted felony suspect. Roseville Road was closed in both directions near the Haggins Oak Golf Complex. Traffic […]
Multiple children injured in 4-car collision
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the scene of a four-car crash in Sacramento County on Thursday. The crash took place on Jackson Road, near Camellia Memorial, and Metro Fire responded around 5:45 p.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, there are multiple injuries as a […]
L.A. Weekly
Two Injured in Fiery Collision on Highway 580 [Livermore, CA]
Two-Vehicle Accident near Livermore Avenue Left Two Injured. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the crash around 2:47 a.m. along westbound 580, east of Livermore Avenue. Upon arrival, police found an unconscious woman lying between a burning Toyota Camry and a wrecked Nissan Altima. Later on, the...
2 dead in fiery overnight crash on Highway 13 in Oakland
OAKLAND – Two people died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning on southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported at 3:33 a.m. near the Redwood Road off-ramp on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, the two people were in a vehicle traveling south when the vehicle struck the guardrail on the right shoulder and then hit some trees, CHP officials said. Flames engulfed the vehicle in the crash. The far-right lane of the highway was closed while officers investigated. The lane has since reopened, according to the CHP. Neither person's name was available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Wednesday afternoon because their next of kin had not been notified yet.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fremont Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on SR-84 in Newark
A Fremont woman was killed in a crash on Highway 84 in Newark on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The incident was described as a multi-vehicle collision that took place on eastbound State Route 84 close to the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash...
CHP arrests 2 in East Bay freeway shootings, including incident captured on dashcam
VALLEJO -- California Highway Patrol detectives have arrested suspects in two separate freeway shootings in the East Bay, including one shooting caught on a dashboard camera, the agency announced Thursday.The shootings happened on June 14 in Oakland on Interstate Highway 580 and on July 21 in Alamo on Interstate 680. The shooting in Oakland happened east of Grand Avenue and the victim told KPIX 5 that he and his fiancée were caught in a shootout between two vehicles."One of the vehicle's passengers got outside of their window, basically sat up on their passenger window, and opened fire at the car that...
Fatal Oakland crash led to freeway backup
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect that all lanes are now open. (Aug. 24) OAKLAND (KRON) – A fatal crash led to a backup on southbound California State Route 13 just before the Redwood Road exit, according to California Highway Patrol, but all lanes are open again as of 7:52 a.m. The crash […]
9-year-old Oakland boy found, CHP says
Juanaeh Newton was last seen Thursday about 1:15 p.m. near Markham Elementary School in Oakland, according to the CHP.
news24-680.com
Injury Accident Closes Bollinger Canyon Road In San Ramon Thursday
An early morning crash closed Bollinger Canyon Road between Chantarella Drive and Alcosta Boulevard early Thursday as police investigated the cause. The incident was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Two drivers were transferred to a local trauma center with undetermined injuries after the collision.
L.A. Weekly
Teen Dead, Another Hospitalized after Pursuit Crash on Tuolumne Street [Vallejo, CA]
VALLEJO, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday, a 17-year-old boy died, and a 16-year-old girl sustained injuries after a crash on Tuolumne Street. The accident took place on August 5th, at around 12:37 a.m., near the intersection of Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. According to reports, the 17-year-old...
Puppy rescued after being thrown away in a dumpster at a Northern California gas station
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said a Vallejo resident threw a puppy into a dumpster while filling up at a gas station. According to the sheriff’s office, the puppy survived and made a recovery with the help of Animal Services. The Vallejo resident reportedly stopped at a gas station on […]
Petaluma woman whose mother was found dead hadn’t left house since 2020: police
A Petaluma woman never left her house for more than two years, not even after her mother died inside their Windsor Drive home and the corpse remained in the living room, police told KRON4 Thursday.
Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy
UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
4 people killed in head-on crash along I-5 in Colusa County
A total of four people from three different Northern California cities were killed in a head-on crash in Colusa County early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little before 1 a.m., a sedan was heading the wrong way along Interstate 5 near Fairview Road when it crashed into another sedan. Exactly how fast the wrong-way sedan was going is unclear. One person was in the sedan that was heading the wrong way, officers say, while four people were in the other sedan. Of the people in the other sedan, CHP says three – a Vacaville and two Suisun City residents – died at the scene. A fourth passenger suffered major injuries and has been hospitalized. The wrong-way driver, a 24-year-old Maxwell woman, was taken to the hospital but also later died from her injuries. Officers are still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Four dead in Colusa County head-on collision
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people died after a two-vehicle head-on collision on Interstate 5 in Colusa County early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. At around 12:45 a.m., officers said a driver in a 2012 Nissan Altima was driving the wrong way on southbound I-5 south of Fairview Road in the […]
eastcountytoday.net
Traffic Crash Blocks Lanes on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge
A traffic crash on Westbound Highway 4 at Loveridge is blocking at least two lanes of traffic Monday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Contra Costa County Fire was dispatched to a report of a traffic crash at 8:40 am on Highway 4 and upon arrival, reported a big rig, a garbage truck and a vehicle were all involved blocking at least two lanes of traffic.
Modesto man killed in fatal Highway 120 collision
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto man was killed on Monday after crashing into a truck along State Route 120, according to the California Highway Patrol. The 67-year-old man was riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road Glide westbound on State Route 120 near Rushing Hill Lookout Road when he collided with the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado […]
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash near Interstate 5 [Stockton, CA]
STOCKTON, CA (August 23, 2022) – Saturday, a two-vehicle crash near Interstate 5 claimed the life of a 33-year-old man and injured another one. The crash happened at around 4:36 p.m. at the 3100 block of South Turnpike Road near Interstate 5. According to reports, two vehicles were speeding...
