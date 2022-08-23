Creative Arts Emmys Sets First Group Of Presenters

The Television Academy on Tuesday announced its first batch of presenters for this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards , which will be held over two consecutive nights, Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4.

The first group features some 2022 Emmy nominees including W. Kamau Bell ( We Need to Talk About Cosby ), Colman Domingo ( Euphoria; Fear the Walking Dead ), Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show) and Randy Rainbow ( The Randy Rainbow Show ).

Other presenters include Monica Aldama and Morgan Simianer (Cheer) , Skylar Astin ( So Help Me Todd; Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist ), Christine Chiu and Kevin Kreider ( Bling Empire ), Cat Deeley (So You Think You Can Dance), Chris Hardwick ( Talking Dead; @midnight) , Jon Huertas ( This Is Us ), Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Ralph Macchio and William Zabka (Cobra Kai), Simone Missick (All Rise; Iron Fist) and Niecy Nash (The Rookie: Feds; Reno 911!).

The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater. They will be edited into a two-hour broadcast to air Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and will be available for streaming on Hulu Sept. 11-27.