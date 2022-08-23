Read full article on original website
Related
Someone Hand Me A Shovel So I Can Bury These 12 Interior Design Trends In A Cold, Dark Grave
The Kardashians slowly chipped away at our resistance to creams and beiges and greys, and everything is ugly now.
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
I’m a realtor – the surprising features which will sell your home faster & also keep you safe
ACCORDING to real estate experts, a group of surprising features could have a big impact on your home's value and appeal to potential buyers. Certain elements will make your home worth more, but also keep you safe while you live there – and you might have some already. Data...
Here’s What a Home Stager Told Me to Get Rid of in My Kitchen
In my condo, the kitchen is not simply a kitchen — some days it’s an office, others a workshop, a first aid station, or a general dumping ground for any and all of life’s minutia. As a result, this space collects a wide range of clutter that can be hard to maintain day-to-day. A chaotic tablescape of unopened mail, a plate of carrots mid-peel, my dog’s Kongs in various stages of preparation, and strips of tin foil for removing my no-chip manicure makes the kitchen island feel less like a countertop and more like a living, breathing organism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022
I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
Update: Bed, Bath & Beyond Closings in 2022
This week’s sudden loss of the company’s largest investor has led to a stock plunge, a potential bankruptcy, and questions as to the entity’s long-term survival. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The Motley Fool (Fool.com), BusinessInsider.com, and NBCNews.com.
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
How To Style Your Bed Like A Designer
If you want to design your bed like a designer, you can easily do so by going about it in steps, starting with the three basic looks of any bedding design.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study
Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
AOL Corp
These 'forgiving' jeans are loved by women over 50 — and they're on sale for as little as $20
Struggling to find the perfect pair of jeans that don't scream "mom" but don't fit like a pair designed for a high-schooler? We totally get it, and we've found a bunch of denim deals at Amazon that will make you feel like a million bucks. The best part? Most are on sale!
Why You Should Never Buy A Vacuum Cleaner At Walmart
You can buy almost everything at Walmart -- but that doesn't mean you should. Here's why your better off looking elsewhere for your vacuum cleaner.
I’m a professional handyman – 10 things that make your house look cheap & you need to be careful with lighting
YOU'RE only steps away from a luxe-looking home – with some attention to detail, you can ensure that your house doesn't look tacky. A professional handyman has laid out the things to look out for that may be making your home look cheap. CLUTTER. Clutter takes away attention from...
Dream Home Makeover Shares How To Get The Most Of Your Basement Remodel
If you're looking to redo your basement and get the most out of your home, check out these tips from Studio McGee that will help you maximize your space.
petpress.net
8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen
Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
PETS・
The Biggest Gardening Mistakes You're Making, According To An Expert – Exclusive
Even experienced gardeners might be surprised to learn that some of the habits they've picked up over the years are doing more harm than good to their plants.
‘Look closely and there’s a tear in Armstrong’s eye’: the Apollo space missions as you’ve never seen them before
You have to make time for awe and wonder. When you’re working in space, you’re so mission-focused, you can almost forget your environment. It can be hard to process the remoteness and isolation until you get back to Earth. The cover image of Apollo Remastered, a new book...
I’m a gardening expert – there are five plants that are impossible to kill and always look great
IF YOU'VE ever tried to add some colour to your garden with some plants only to discover they've died within a few weeks, you're not the only one. Having plants and flowers in your outdoor space is the perfect way to make it feel more alive, but it's not always so easy.
Nate Berkus' Simple Hack For Reimagining Your Home On A Budget
If you want to do something new in your home, whether it be getting new furniture for the living room or rearranging the bedroom, this tip will make it easier.
Joanna Gaines Shares One of Her Biggest Color Mistakes, and How Her New Collab Is Helping Others Avoid the Same Fate
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Joanna Gaines can still remember one of her biggest color mishaps. It involved a house, hundreds of gallons of buttercream paint, and a mini reveal day gone awry.
CNET
Give Your Keurig the De-Gunking It Desperately Needs: 5 Simple Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A Keurig will inevitably accumulate gunk, especially if you're brewing with it on a daily basis. Over time, mineral buildup can detract from its performance -- and if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, your Keurig might stop running altogether.
House Digest
New York, NY
61K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0