ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

Here’s What a Home Stager Told Me to Get Rid of in My Kitchen

In my condo, the kitchen is not simply a kitchen — some days it’s an office, others a workshop, a first aid station, or a general dumping ground for any and all of life’s minutia. As a result, this space collects a wide range of clutter that can be hard to maintain day-to-day. A chaotic tablescape of unopened mail, a plate of carrots mid-peel, my dog’s Kongs in various stages of preparation, and strips of tin foil for removing my no-chip manicure makes the kitchen island feel less like a countertop and more like a living, breathing organism.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Paint trends: How interior designers want you to decorate in 2022

I am a millennial, born into an era characterised by its magnolia-painted walls and greige carpets. Among an addiction to oat milk flat whites, a wardrobe of exclusively high-waisted garments and a dusty collection of late-nineties tapes from which I could never part, I also harbour a weakness for colour in the home, a quiet act of rebellion against the clotted cream walls of my childhood home. My parents’ generation is still reeling from wallpaper borders, brightly carpeted bathrooms and their parents’ penchant for matching wallpaper to curtain to cushion, so much so that each anachronistic instance of the 1960s...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Bed, Bath & Beyond Closings in 2022

This week’s sudden loss of the company’s largest investor has led to a stock plunge, a potential bankruptcy, and questions as to the entity’s long-term survival. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The Motley Fool (Fool.com), BusinessInsider.com, and NBCNews.com.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Medical pros and 17,000+ shoppers love these sneakers — and they're over 30% off

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale for $39, down from $70. That'll put a spring in your step!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Cities to Own A Vacation Rental, According to One Study

Thanks to vacation rental marketplaces like Airbnb and Vrbo, renting out your spare room or even your entire home to tourists has never been easier. It often pays well, too — according to market analysis firm AllTheRooms, short-term rental hosts can make an average of over $44,000 a year. But as with any real estate investment, where you buy your vacation rental plays an important role in your success.
MIAMI, FL
petpress.net

8 Calm Dog Breeds to Fill Your Home with Zen

Do you want a pet that is calm and relaxed? If so, then you should consider getting a calm dog breed. There are many benefits to having these breeds as a pet. For one, they tend to be less barky and more easygoing. This means that they are less likely...
PETS
CNET

Give Your Keurig the De-Gunking It Desperately Needs: 5 Simple Steps

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. A Keurig will inevitably accumulate gunk, especially if you're brewing with it on a daily basis. Over time, mineral buildup can detract from its performance -- and if enough of that grime reaches the machine's inner workings, your Keurig might stop running altogether.
LIFESTYLE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
61K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy