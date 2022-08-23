ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

TV Network NBC Sports Washington Is Acquired By Monumental Sports & Entertainment, Owner Of Wizards And Capitals

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLQ6f_0hS3k8Bz00

Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the NHL’s Washington Capitals , has acquired full control of regional TV network NBC Sports Washington .

Founded by former AOL exec Ted Leonsis , Monumental has owned 33% of NBC Sports Washington since 2016. It bought the rest from NBCUniversal parent Comcast , which also owns six other RSNs in various U.S. markets. Financial terms were not disclosed.

As part of the transaction, NBCU will continue to help run the network, providing corporate and shared services such as distribution, technical resources and production facilities for up to 18 months. The Washington network, which has exclusive rights to Wizards and Capitals games, is part of the NBC Sports Regional Networks division of NBCUniversal Local .

As streaming has gained traction and the pay-TV bundle has shrunk at an accelerating pace, the traditional RSN model has come under significant pressure. Born during the go-go cable TV era of the 1990s and 2000s, the networks exploded in popularity and threw off massive amounts of revenue both from carriage fees and advertising. Major League Baseball broadcasts can still pull large ratings in many markets, but the margins are not what they used to be. NBCU, like other RSN operators like Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Diamond Sports, has said it will explore direct-to-consumer streaming options for the networks’ programming. Diamond’s Bally Sports+ is launching nationwide next month as a stand-alone offering.

Teams often have sizable stakes in RSNs. The New York Yankees’ YES Network set that framework, and the New England Sports Network, SportsNet LA and Chicago’s Marquee Network are other prominent examples.

NBC Sports Washington is available throughout the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, as well as parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia. Launched as Home Team Sports in 1984, the network has carried Wizards and Capitals games since its first days on the air. Baseball’s Washington Nationals have a stake in the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, a joint venture with the Baltimore Orioles unaffiliated with the NBC Sports network.

NBC Sports Washington is “an important business for our current and future core business operations,” said Zach Leonsis, president of media and new enterprises for Monumental. “We look forward to further enhancing and innovating on the already best-in-class experience that our fanbase enjoys of watching live sports, for years to come.”

NBC Sports Regional Networks president Bill Bridgen described the deal as a “unique opportunity.” He said NBCU and and said both companies “value local sports media and are committed to serving fans now and investing in the future.”

Along with the Wizards and Capitals, Monumental also owns the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming. The company also owns and operates Capital One Arena and runs several other venues.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Amazon And DirecTV Reach Multi-Year Deal For ‘Thursday Night Football’ Carriage In Sports Bars, Hotels, Casinos And Other Sites

Amazon and DirecTV have come up with an answer to the question many NFL fans have had since the tech giant locked up exclusive rights to NFL Thursday Night Football: Will the game be on at the corner bar? The companies have struck a multi-year deal to put Amazon’s TNF broadcasts in more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, casinos and sports books, retail shops and services, and other out-of-home venues across the U.S. The 15 games per season will appear in some national chains with upwards of 1,000 locations or more as well as local, mom-and-pop sites. While streaming is...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Rookie’ Adds ‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Lisseth Chavez For Season 5

Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez will be wearing a badge again in Season 5 of ABC’s The Rookie. The Nathan Fillion-led series returns on September 25. Chavez will guest star in multiple episodes. Chavez will portray the character of Celina, a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer. The Rookie is created and executive produced by Alexi Hawley. Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Terence Paul Winter are executive producers. Entertainment One is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie. The series...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Batgirl’ Filmmakers On Fallout From WBD Axing DC Pic: Studio Promptly Took All Their Footage

Weeks after HBO Max’s DC movie Batgirl was canceled by the David Zaslav-run Warner Bros Discovery, the film’s directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said in an interview with French outlet Skript that the studio promptly prevented them from accessing the pic’s footage after unplugging the movie during post-production. Fallah said, “I went on the server… Everything was gone.” El Arbi added: “We were like, ‘F*cking sh*t!’ All the scenes with Batman in them!” As Deadline first told you, both filmmakers were in Morocco for El Arbi’s wedding when they first learned the bad news about Batgirl. “The guys from Warners told us it was not...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Front Office Sports

Leonsis Looks to Add Nationals to D.C. Sports Empire

Ted Leonsis could add to his Washington sports empire — with what could be the biggest piece yet. The founder, chairman, and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment was granted access to the Washington Nationals’ financial data. The Lerner family, which owns the team, said they would explore a sale in April. Forbes valued the team at $2 billion in March — 12th in MLB.
WASHINGTON, DC
MLB Trade Rumors

Wizards, Capitals, Mystics owner Ted Leonsis emerges as potential suitor for Nationals

Ted Leonsis has emerged as a potential suitor in the ongoing sales process involving the Nationals, according to a report from Barry Svrluga, Ben Strauss and Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post. Leonsis’ Monumental Sports & Entertainment is already a major factor in the D.C. sports scene, owning the NBA’s Wizards, the NHL’s Capitals and the WNBA’s Mystics.
WASHINGTON, DC
Deadline

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Responds To Complaints About Kelli Giddish Exit: “Things Are More Complex Than They Appear”

Fans weren’t too happy to learn that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU after 12 seasons, so some went looking for someone to blame on social media. Fingers were pointed at Dick Wolf, but even new showrunner David Graziano was tagged in some messages by irate fans. That’s when Graziano, who first responded to Giddish’s announcement on Instagram with a crying emoji, followed up with a comment of his own. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he wrote on Giddish’s IG page....
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Leonsis
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Deadline

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson And Lou Dobbs To Be Deposed In Dominion Lawsuit Against Fox News

Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Lou Dobbs are among the current and former Fox News personalities facing depositions in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network. With a trial on the docket for next April, both sides in the case have been in the midst of discovery, with Jeanine Pirro and Steve Doocy also among the Fox News figures on Dominion’s list for depositions. Hannity is set to be deposed on Wednesday, according to The New York Times, which first reported on the court filing. Carlson is scheduled for Friday and Dobbs on Tuesday, according to court records. Dobbs...
POLITICS
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
littleleague.org

Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies to Play in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies are next up to head to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic. The game, which will be held on Sunday, August 20 and serve as a home contest for Washington, will air nationally that evening exclusively on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” at 7 p.m. (ET). The special event connected to the Little League Baseball® World Series also will be available on ESPN Radio, the ESPN App, and ESPN Deportes.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Deadline

Peter Bart: Cable News Needs To Recruit New Anchors Amid Fears Centrist Hosts Won’t Fly

News junkies this week are agitated over the disappearance of CNN’s Reliable Sources, but cable news network chiefs have a deeper concern: the disappearance of reliable anchors. Ratings of news shows continue to plunge as programmers struggle to figure out what sort of host (and ideology) would appeal to their once formidable audiences. Power players like John Malone have proposed that viewers might welcome a return to centrist personalities rather than shrill advocates like Sean Hannity. Skeptics counter that there is no “middle” in America anymore: Witness the list of missing hosts like Brian Williams, Chris Wallace or Chris Cuomo. Or Brian...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Washington#Tv Networks#Nbcuniversal#Nbc Sports Network#Nba#Washington Wizards#Nhl#Washington Capitals#Aol#Nbcuniversal Local#Rsn#Major League Baseball#Diamond Sports#Bally Sports
Front Office Sports

Leonsis Adds Baltimore Orioles to Shopping List

Ted Leonsis and Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein are considering a bid for the Washington Nationals, but they also have a neighboring team on their radar. The two have reportedly told people connected to the Baltimore Orioles that they would consider bidding if the team became available. While the Nationals...
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Cast Members Ashes Will Be Flown Into Space As Part Of Memorial Mission

The ashes of actors Nichelle Nichols (Lt. Uhura) James Doohan (Scotty), Majel Barrett Roddenberry (Nurse Chapel), and the TV series creator Gene Roddenberry and visual-effects wiz Douglas Trumbull are headed into outer space. The ashes and DNA from the iconic actors will be part of a special “Enterprise mission,” according to space and astronomy news site Universe Today. The samples will fly “beyond the moon” on the flight, which will take place at a future date to be determined. United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur mission is planning to deliver a robotic lunar lander in order to scout for NASA’s future Artemis 1 flights....
SCIENCE
Deadline

Vanessa Bryant & Co-Plaintiff Awarded $31M In Damages Over Kobe Crash Photos

A federal jury today ordered Los Angeles County to pay $31 million in damages over the actions of first-responders who snapped and shared gruesome photos from the scene of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven other people. The damages were awarded to Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, and co-plaintiff Chris Chester, whose wife Sarah and 13-year-old daughter Payton also died in the Jan. 26, 2020, crash on a Calabasas hillside. The jury awarded Bryant $16 million and Chester $15 million. Jurors in downtown Los Angeles reached their verdict after roughly four and a half hours...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Bryce Harper news

Bryce Harper dominated Minor League pitching during the first two games of his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. That’s all that the Philadelphia Phillies needed to see from the two-time National League MVP. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson announced on Thursday that the Phillies will activate Harper...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sports
Deadline

‘Euphoria’: Barbie Ferreira Says She Won’t Be Back For Season 3 Of HBO Series

Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the first two seasons of HBO’s Euphoria, says she will not return for Season 3. Ferreira revealed her apparent exit today in an Instagram story. “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye. I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine...
NFL
Deadline

Scott Caan To Star In Fox’s Missing Persons Drama Series ‘Alert’

EXCLUSIVE: Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan has been tapped as the male lead opposite Dania Ramirez in Fox’s Alert, a character-driven police procedural from The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath and Jamie Foxx, Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, sources tell Deadline. Written by Eisendrath, Alert is about the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit. When police officer Nikki Parker’s (Ramirez) son goes missing, she joins the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit to help other people find their loved ones, even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan), shows up...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

CNN Sets Jan. 1 Premiere Date For CNN Films’ ‘Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over,’ Doc On Singer With “Grace, Grit, Singular Talent”

EXCLUSIVE: CNN will be ringing in the New Year with a film on a music superstar. CNN Films’ award-winning documentary Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over, directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, will premiere on CNN January 1, 2023 at 9 pm ET and PT, broadcast with limited commercial interruption. Warwick got her start singing in gospel groups with family members in New Jersey, and became a pop music sensation when she teamed with the songwriting duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, beginning with the 1962 song “Don’t Make Me Over.” “Ms. Warwick’s own velvet-toned voice largely tells the story of...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

116K+
Followers
34K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy