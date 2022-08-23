ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Tips sought on suspect in non-fatal shooting at Detroit gas station

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting last week at a gas station on the city's west side. The shooting happened at about midnight last Thursday at a BP Gas Station in the 17100 block of West Eight Mile Road near Grand River Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man who robbed Ann Arbor bank twice wanted by police, FBI

Ann Arbor — Police and the FBI are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed the same bank twice in about a month. The last incident involving the suspect happened at about noon on Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Warren, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Troopers find 2 loaded guns in vehicle after conducting traffic stop in Wyandotte

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found two loaded firearms in the vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in Wyandotte.The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 7 p.m. Troopers were on patrol in the area of 12th Street and Sycamore in Wyandotte when they conducted a traffic stop because a driver was not wearing their seatbelt.Police say while they were investigating, they located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lincoln Park, and the passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wyandotte, were taken into custody for carrying concealed weapons.According to police, an investigators report will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.
WYANDOTTE, MI
Detroit News

Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail

Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimemapping Com#Prospect#Mercury Drive#Cornell#Georgetown Court#Middlebury Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Driver going 100 mph in stolen truck hits car with mom and 4 children inside

DETROIT -- A mother and her four children are expected to recover after being hospitalized Tuesday following a crash with a truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles-per-hour through a neighborhood. According to WDIV-Detroit, the woman and her kids were hit near the intersection of East State Fair and Alcoy avenues after the driver of the truck was seen speeding through the neighborhood.
The Oakland Press

Police: Suspect stole wallet, spent $12K with credit card

The Bloomfield Township Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who reportedly used a credit card from a stolen wallet. According to police, the suspect took a wallet from a purse while its owner was at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township on July 29. A...
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff’s officials answer Pontiac’s questions on arrest

The Pontiac City Council has unanimously called for an outside investigation into the arrest of a mentally ill Franklin Road resident last week. The vote happened shortly after Oakland County Sheriff’s officials made a special presentation and for nearly an hour answered questions from council members. The Sheriff’s Pontiac...
PONTIAC, MI
Autoblog

Youngsters age 11, 12 and 14 caught attempting to steal Hellcats in Detroit

Detroit Police arrested three children Monday for attempting to steal Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats from Stellantis' Jefferson North Plant, the department said Tuesday. The three — aged 11, 12 and 14 — were caught breaking into the cars in one of the facility's storage lots in what Fox 2 Detroit reports may have been a scheme orchestrated by older thieves to mitigate the risk of harsher sentencing.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man charged after police chase in stolen SUV ends with crash in Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after leading Southfield police on a chase in a stolen SUV on Sunday. Michael William Styles is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. Southfield police tried to stop...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy