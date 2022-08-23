Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
Detroit News
Tips sought on suspect in non-fatal shooting at Detroit gas station
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting last week at a gas station on the city's west side. The shooting happened at about midnight last Thursday at a BP Gas Station in the 17100 block of West Eight Mile Road near Grand River Avenue.
Detroit News
Man who robbed Ann Arbor bank twice wanted by police, FBI
Ann Arbor — Police and the FBI are asking the public for help to find a man who robbed the same bank twice in about a month. The last incident involving the suspect happened at about noon on Tuesday at the Fifth Third Bank branch at 3315 Washtenaw Avenue.
Suspect walks into Madison Heights Fire Department, steals utility truck
Officials in Madison Heights are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing utility truck that belongs to the fire department.
fox2detroit.com
BMW owner helps police track stolen vehicle to Detroit home
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A vehicle owner following their stolen BMW helped police track it and find it Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. The owner called Michigan State Police around 2:15 p.m. and said they were following the stolen vehicle on I-96 near Wyoming. Troopers saw the vehicle on Davison Avenue and tried to stop it, but the thief fled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troopers find 2 loaded guns in vehicle after conducting traffic stop in Wyandotte
(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found two loaded firearms in the vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in Wyandotte.The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 7 p.m. Troopers were on patrol in the area of 12th Street and Sycamore in Wyandotte when they conducted a traffic stop because a driver was not wearing their seatbelt.Police say while they were investigating, they located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lincoln Park, and the passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wyandotte, were taken into custody for carrying concealed weapons.According to police, an investigators report will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Understaffed Wayne Co. juvenile facility sees attacks rise sharply
Behind the walls of the Wayne County Juvenile Detention facility downtown, a quiet crisis unfolds every day.
Detroit News
Oxford High shooting suspect ordered to remain in Oakland County Jail
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday and ordered to remain in the Oakland County Jail pending trial. Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is charged with 24 felony offenses, including killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher on Nov. 30. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted of the crimes.
Suspect in fatal shooting at barbeque allegedly used girl, 2, as shield against police
DETROIT – A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a barbeque in Detroit on Sunday allegedly fled from police and took a 2-year-old girl hostage during a five-hour standoff, authorities said. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, eventually surrendered to police and was arrested on Monday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arab American News
Whitmer appoints Dearborn Police Chief Shahin to state’s law enforcement standards commission
DEARBORN — Governor Whitmer has appointed Dearborn Chief of Police Issa Shahin to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES), the Governor’s Office said in a press release Thursday. Shahin was was nominated for the position by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP). His term...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale man files false police report that wife hit him with frying pan hours after he assaulted her
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Ferndale man who allegedly assaulted his wife in the early morning on Aug. 10 was charged with filing a false police report when he told law enforcement she had attacked him with a frying pan. Dorin Amalfi, 31, had told Ferndale police that Wednesday...
DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay
The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver going 100 mph in stolen truck hits car with mom and 4 children inside
DETROIT -- A mother and her four children are expected to recover after being hospitalized Tuesday following a crash with a truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles-per-hour through a neighborhood. According to WDIV-Detroit, the woman and her kids were hit near the intersection of East State Fair and Alcoy avenues after the driver of the truck was seen speeding through the neighborhood.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police seek person of interest who dropped off gunshot victim at hospital
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are asking for help identifying a person who dropped off a wounded individual at a hospital in Dearborn. According to authorities, at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 21, a person was dropped off at Henry Ford Hospital Fairlane in Dearborn. The individual was reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds.
The Oakland Press
Police: Suspect stole wallet, spent $12K with credit card
The Bloomfield Township Police Department is asking the public to help identify a suspect who reportedly used a credit card from a stolen wallet. According to police, the suspect took a wallet from a purse while its owner was at the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township on July 29. A...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff’s officials answer Pontiac’s questions on arrest
The Pontiac City Council has unanimously called for an outside investigation into the arrest of a mentally ill Franklin Road resident last week. The vote happened shortly after Oakland County Sheriff’s officials made a special presentation and for nearly an hour answered questions from council members. The Sheriff’s Pontiac...
Autoblog
Youngsters age 11, 12 and 14 caught attempting to steal Hellcats in Detroit
Detroit Police arrested three children Monday for attempting to steal Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcats from Stellantis' Jefferson North Plant, the department said Tuesday. The three — aged 11, 12 and 14 — were caught breaking into the cars in one of the facility's storage lots in what Fox 2 Detroit reports may have been a scheme orchestrated by older thieves to mitigate the risk of harsher sentencing.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe man accused of killing Detroit man at barbecue, kidnapping 2-year-old during standoff
DETROIT – An Eastpointe man is accused of murdering a Detroit man at a weekend barbecue and then kidnapping a 2-year-old girl before a standoff with Detroit police, according to authorities. 31-year-old man killed. Detroit police said they were called at 9:26 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 21) to a home...
1 dead in early morning shooting on Detroit’s west side
Detroit police are on the scene of a fatal shooting on the city’s west side. WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports just after 4:30 a.m., shots were fired at a man on Prest Street near Greenfield and Fenkell. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after police chase in stolen SUV ends with crash in Detroit
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after leading Southfield police on a chase in a stolen SUV on Sunday. Michael William Styles is charged with receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, third-degree fleeing and eluding, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding. Southfield police tried to stop...
Comments / 0