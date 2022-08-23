ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Only Murders In The Building’ Adds Paul Rudd To Season 3 Cast

By Rosy Cordero
 2 days ago

SPOILER ALERT: The following reveals major plot points from Hulu ’s Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale.

Paul Rudd has joined the cast of Hulu ‘s hit series Only Murders in the Building for Season 3, following a surprise appearance in the Season 2 finale.

Rudd portrays the character of Ben Glenroy, the lead actor in Oliver Putnam’s ( Martin Short ) Broadway play who falls dead on stage just as the curtain flew up signaling the show to begin. Just seconds prior to that, Ben had a peculiar interaction with Charles-Haden Savage ( Steve Martin ) that was intentionally vague, according to series co-creator John Hoffman .

Hoffman shared insight with Deadline as to how the casting came about.

“We’re all fans of his. But also, Paul has a pretty close relationship with Martin Short and he also made a film with Selena [Gomez], and she adores him. But the kicker is that Paul has revered Steve Martin since he was a kid, so all of these things came together for this very big ask,” Hoffman shared. “We were saying, is there any world where a major movie star could come and do this five minutes for our season finale? But more importantly, when we come around to shooting Season 3, many, many months from now, would he be available because he’s now a certain kind of victim within our show? We need to have time with him; would he come back and play with us in Season 3? God love Paul Rudd because he immediately said yes.”

Hoffman also shared insight into Ben’s conversation with Charles-Haden prior to the former dropping dead on stage. Could they have just been acting? The pair often reference “her,” for example when Charles-Haden tells Ben to “stay away from her.”

“The events on stage take place after we time jump one year, which is exciting for the show because it’s a little bit of a fun reset. We view Season 1 and Season 2 as sister seasons, so for the characters, it feels like they have some breathing room and we can catch up to them and learn what’s been happening in that year. To then be thrown into a new mix like this with a new group of people around the theater and the production of Oliver’s dream show and all of that. It’s starting to feel very exciting for a season to go towards,” he said.

“But more than that, the tease there that is teed up between Charles and Ben is what we’re going to reveal in Season 3,” he continued. “There is very sort of pointed things that Charles is saying to Ben. It’s clear that there’s huge tension between these two actors for their Broadway opening and the source of that will be revealed in Season 3. There are things being said by Charles like, ‘I know what you did,’ and ‘Stay away from her.’ All of that is a tee-up to where we’re going next season. If there’s one thing to hold onto here is ‘her identity.'”

Seasons 1 and 2 of Only Murders in the Building are currently available to stream in its entirety via Hulu.

