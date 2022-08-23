ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.
BRICK: DRUG DEAL IN PARKING LOT LEADS TO THREE ARRESTS

On Tuesday, August 16th, at 6:20 P.M., Street Crimes Unit Detectives observed a drug sale transaction in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Route 88 when Ashley Kamaris (34 years old from Brick) approached a vehicle occupied by Louis Whittington and Shaquanda Calhoun, (both 35 years old from Toms River) to buy cocaine. Kamaris was charged with loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia, being under the influence, and hindering apprehension. Whittington and Calhoun were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Kamaris was released on a summons. Whittington and Calhoun were lodged in Ocean County Jail.
Several Charged For Drug Offenses In Brick Township

BRICK – Several people have been charged for drug offenses after a landlord tenant dispute, disorderly behavior, and more, police said. On August 16 at 6:20 p.m., detectives watched a suspected drug sale transaction in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Route 88. Police said Ashley Kamaris, 34, from Brick, had approached a car occupied by Louis Whittington and Shaquanda Calhoun, both 35 from Toms River, to buy cocaine.
TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, THEFT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND SHOPLIFTING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella announced that on August 22, 2022, Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged with six counts of Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); three counts of Attempted Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); two counts of Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a; Criminal Mischief in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3a(1); and Shoplifting in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11b(1), in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on August 1, 2022.
Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting

ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
Runnin' On E: Dozing Driver Had Dozens Of Pills, Cocaine, Say PalPark Police

An out-of-state driver who was found passed out behind the wheel of an SUV in Palisades Park had dozens of Ecstasy pills for sale, authorities said. Officers responding to another motorist's call found Pedro J. Santiago, 29, of Shenandoah, PA, out cold in an Acura MDX on Grand Avenue near the entrance to westbound Route 46 around 10 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.
Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested

A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River

TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
Jersey City Man Arrested by FBI for Cyberstalking Former Co-workers

A Jersey City man has been arrested by the FBI and charged with cyberstalking former co-workers. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, from April 2020 to November 2021, Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind of Jersey City “engaged in a pattern of harassment” of four former female colleagues at an investment bank from which Shind had been terminated.
