On Tuesday, August 16th, at 6:20 P.M., Street Crimes Unit Detectives observed a drug sale transaction in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Route 88 when Ashley Kamaris (34 years old from Brick) approached a vehicle occupied by Louis Whittington and Shaquanda Calhoun, (both 35 years old from Toms River) to buy cocaine. Kamaris was charged with loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia, being under the influence, and hindering apprehension. Whittington and Calhoun were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Kamaris was released on a summons. Whittington and Calhoun were lodged in Ocean County Jail.

BRICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO