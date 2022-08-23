Read full article on original website
Serial Car Burglar Out On Bail Does It Again In Secaucus: Police
A 28-year-old accused car burglary out on bail was arrested after he did the same thing again, authorities in Secaucus said. Joshua Muniz, of Secaucus, was arrested in June for burglarizing cars on Third Street in Secaucus, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Muniz in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Aug....
Jersey Shore Man Arrested With 600 Designer Knockoffs: Prosecutor
A 47-year-old man from South Toms River has been charged with selling counterfeit designer goods, authorities said. Rasheem Paige was additionally charged with weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and South Toms River Police Chief William Kosh. The charges are a result of an investigation conducted...
wrnjradio.com
2 face drug charges following traffic stop in Morris County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.
ocscanner.news
BRICK: DRUG DEAL IN PARKING LOT LEADS TO THREE ARRESTS
On Tuesday, August 16th, at 6:20 P.M., Street Crimes Unit Detectives observed a drug sale transaction in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Route 88 when Ashley Kamaris (34 years old from Brick) approached a vehicle occupied by Louis Whittington and Shaquanda Calhoun, (both 35 years old from Toms River) to buy cocaine. Kamaris was charged with loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia, being under the influence, and hindering apprehension. Whittington and Calhoun were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Kamaris was released on a summons. Whittington and Calhoun were lodged in Ocean County Jail.
ocscanner.news
EWING: SHOOTING OVER NIGHT KILLED ONE – VICTIM HAD ARREST FOR DRUG CHARGES IN APRIL
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death in Ewing Township, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 24, 2022, Ewing police were dispatched to an apartment on Mid Way Lane on a report of...
Atlantic City man wanted in domestic violence incident found with stolen gun, police say
An Atlantic City man wanted in a domestic violence incident was arrested with a loaded handgun, police said. Rakiy Newsome, 20, was seen walking in the areas of Florida and Fairmount Avenues just after 11 a.m. Monday, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Marquez Jones recognized Newsome as being wanted in...
Several Charged For Drug Offenses In Brick Township
BRICK – Several people have been charged for drug offenses after a landlord tenant dispute, disorderly behavior, and more, police said. On August 16 at 6:20 p.m., detectives watched a suspected drug sale transaction in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Route 88. Police said Ashley Kamaris, 34, from Brick, had approached a car occupied by Louis Whittington and Shaquanda Calhoun, both 35 from Toms River, to buy cocaine.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: LACEY MAN CHARGED WITH BURGLARY, THEFT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF AND SHOPLIFTING
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella announced that on August 22, 2022, Brian Salters. 43, of Forked River, was charged with six counts of Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); three counts of Attempted Burglary in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1); two counts of Theft in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-3a; Criminal Mischief in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3a(1); and Shoplifting in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-11b(1), in connection with a series of incidents that occurred in Lacey Township on August 1, 2022.
Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting
ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
Police: Multiple catalytic converters stolen overnight in Middletown
A few people in Monmouth County weren’t able to drive their cars on Wednesday because thieves stole the catalytic converts from underneath the vehicles.
Runnin' On E: Dozing Driver Had Dozens Of Pills, Cocaine, Say PalPark Police
An out-of-state driver who was found passed out behind the wheel of an SUV in Palisades Park had dozens of Ecstasy pills for sale, authorities said. Officers responding to another motorist's call found Pedro J. Santiago, 29, of Shenandoah, PA, out cold in an Acura MDX on Grand Avenue near the entrance to westbound Route 46 around 10 p.m. Sunday, said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.
wrnjradio.com
Driver found unconscious in car charged with DWI in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County woman is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after she was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in Hackettstown early Sunday morning, police said. On August 21, at around...
N.J. police officer hid his gang ties, conspired with Latin Kings member, prosecutors say
A Trenton police officer was charged with falsifying his job application to hide his connection with a street gang member and helping to plot an attack of a suspected witness, prosecutors said Monday. Rudy Lopez faces charges of official misconduct, conspiracy and tampering with public records, according to New Jersey...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: ALARM STOPS BURGLARY IN PROCESS, THIEVES REACH SPEEDS OVER 100 mph ESCAPING
This morning at 1:30 am, patrols responded to a residence on Palmetto Court for a report of a burglary in progress. Three suspects, driving a black BMW SUV with New York license plates, entered the homes garage after throwing a rock through a window. The homeowner activated an audible alarm and the suspects fled the residence.
Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested
A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Six Ocean County, NJ residents arrested in latest drug sweep by Brick, NJ Police Street Crimes Unit
The Brick Township Police Street Crimes Unit has swept up community roads of drugs in their latest sweep that led to six Ocean County residents being arrested. On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced this latest string of narcotics related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in...
Sobriety Checkpoint Coming To Toms River
TOMS RIVER –New Jersey State Police have announced that a sobriety checkpoint will be set up in Ocean County in order to reduce the number of crashes caused by driving under the influence. The sobriety checkpoint will be present on August 27 in Toms River. State Troopers will be...
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested by FBI for Cyberstalking Former Co-workers
A Jersey City man has been arrested by the FBI and charged with cyberstalking former co-workers. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, from April 2020 to November 2021, Gawargyous, aka “George,” Shind of Jersey City “engaged in a pattern of harassment” of four former female colleagues at an investment bank from which Shind had been terminated.
Cops: Fanwood, NJ woman illegally wrote payroll checks to herself, family
(FANWOOD) – A 50-year-old Fanwood woman has been arrested on charges of theft and forgery in connection with her former employment as a payroll manager at a local pharmaceutical company. Jennifer Grambor has been charged with three counts of second-degree theft and one count of third-degree forgery, according to...
