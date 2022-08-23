U.S. banks warn of recent uptick in digital money movement fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Customers of banks that use a digital payment network called Zelle are being warned about a recent scam.

Financial experts say some banks are reporting an uptick in digital money movement fraud.

In these cases, scammers are contacting the bank’s customers and requesting payment via Zelle or a Wire Transfer. It’s likely these methods are utilized by criminals as they allow funds to be sent expediently and in a way that makes it difficult for the money to be traced and recovered.

For this reason, some banks are urging customers to keep the following precautions in mind: