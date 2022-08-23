ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Related
$480,000 awarded to inmate who suffered miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at Starbucks while driving her to hospital

Southern California's Orange County has agreed to pay $480,000 to an inmate who was pregnant but suffered a miscarriage after sheriff's deputies stopped at a Starbucks while driving her to a hospital. Sandra Quinones, who is no longer in custody, alleged in a federal lawsuit that sheriff's staff delayed treatment after her water broke in the jail.
Two drivers killed in A82 crash in Lochaber named

Two drivers who died following a crash on the A82 near Spean Bridge last week have been named by police. Eileen Gow, 60, and Jamie Sykes, 25, were involved in a collision close to Achnabobane. The families of both victims, who were from the Lochaber area, said they had been...
Lorry driver dies after M8 crash near Edinburgh

A 54-year-old man has died after his lorry overturned on the M8 near Edinburgh. The black DAF heavy goods vehicle crashed west of the Hermiston Gait roundabout at about 16:00 on Tuesday. The driver was rescued from the vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
