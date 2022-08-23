Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Heritage Christian Academy 3 Hopkinsville 0
PHOTOS – HHS Volleyball vs HCA.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown’s Anna Fort Tops the Field at HGCC Tri-Match (w/PHOTOS)
Hopkinsville’s Anna Fort edged University Heights’ Conlee Lindsey by a stroke to take 1st place on Thursday at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Fort shot a 40, with Conlee Lindsey right behind her with a 41. UHA’s Rheagan Lindsey finished with a 42, tying for third with Hoptown’s Cate Blane.
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Boys Golf Tops Blazers, Colonels at HGCC (w/PHOTOS)
Hopkinsville’s Joey Falco and Christian County’s Landon Hunt both shot a 36 on Thursday to tie for 1st place in a three-team match with University Heights at the Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club. Hoptown finished with a 169, UHA was second with a 183, and Christian County finished...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – University Heights 3 Heritage Christian 1
University Heights Academy won the first-ever volleyball matchup with Heritage Christian Academy at Blazer Gym. Watch how it went down on the YSE Highlight Reel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Christian County’s Linares Says Colonels ‘All Leaders’
Despite a winless 2021 and the departure of seven seniors, the Christian County boys’ soccer team has started the season at 4-2, including a 2-1 victory over Hopkinsville on Tuesday at the Stadium of Champions. After scoring the Colonels’ first goal from the penalty spot, Bryan Linares discussed the...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell County Takes 3-Team Home Golf Match
Caldwell County’s Austin Crick was second and Camden McGregor placed third in a three-team golf match Tuesday at Princeton Golf Club. The Tigers won the team competition with a total score of 160. That was five shots ahead of Madisonville-North Hopkins. Christian finished with a team score of 187.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Wins First ‘Battle of the Academies’
In the first battle of the current academies in Hopkinsville, University Heights dispatched Heritage Christian in four sets in a matchup of future district volleyball opponents Tuesday. Next season, Heritage Christian becomes a full member of the KHSAA and will join the 8th District that already includes UHA and Fort...
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell County Boys Soccer
The Caldwell County Boys Soccer team plays in the 7th District, in the 2nd Region. Other teams in the 7th District include: Dawson Springs, Hopkins County Central, and Madisonville-North Hopkins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yoursportsedge.com
Lania Hite Plays Tall in Trigg’s 6-3 Victory at Lyon
Trigg County’s girls ran their winning streak to four straight games behind a six-goal performance from junior Lania Hite. The Lady Wildcats (4-1 overall, 1-0 district) scored four of the final five goals of the contest to defeat Lyon County 6-3 in 5th District soccer action at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville on Monday.
yoursportsedge.com
Hampton’s 37 Leads Todd Central Past Franklin-Simpson
The Todd County Central Rebels continue to be very hard to beat in head-to-head competition on the golf course this season. The Rebels hosted Franklin-Simpson at Elk Fork Tuesday afternoon and came away with a 161-179 win. The Rebels’ Jase Paul Hampton took medalist honors for the match with his...
14news.com
Kentucky schools struggling to meet SRO law requirements
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A law passed in April requires all Kentucky public schools to have a school resource officer (SRO) at each school campus. The law states the deadline for every building to have an SRO was August 1. Of the 11 school Kentucky school districts in the Tri-State,...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hale’s PK the Difference In Colonels’ Win
With Christian County and Hopkinsville knotted at 1-1 with just under twenty minutes to play on Tuesday, Colonels’ sophomore Alex Hale stepped up to the penalty spot in the biggest moment of his young career. Watch as Hale keeps his nerve and smacks his attempt off the inside of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO: Hite on Scoring 6 Goals: ‘It’s All About My Teammates’
Lania Hite was on the finishing end of all six Trigg County goals in Monday’s 6-3 win at 5th District rival Lyon County. She has 18 goals in five matches this season and has moved into third on the Lady Wildcats’ all-time scoring list with 60 career tallies.
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons Continue Soccer Win Streak Against Caldwell
Madisonville-North Hopkins ran its winning streak against Caldwell County to 16 straight games in boys’ soccer action Tuesday night in Princeton. The Maroons (4-3) ran out to a 7-0 halftime lead and went on to win 12-2, finishing off the match on the 10-goal mercy rule in the 62nd minute.
wkdzradio.com
Comer Supports Gilliam In Christian County Judge Executive Race
First District Congressman James Comer is supporting the Republican candidate for Christian County Judge Executive. Comer stopped in Hopkinsville Wednesday night at a fundraiser for Jerry Gilliam. Comer adds he works Gilliam regularly. Gilliam is the Republican candidate for Judge Executive in Christian County. He currently serves as Magistrate for...
14news.com
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors. Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High...
rewind943.com
7 year Hopkinsville boy is a Super Kid!
A Hopkinsville boy has a huge heart for animals and shattered his own record for raising money for a local pet rescue. Clayton Thieke got the idea to host yard sales from his cousin who raised money for charity with her yard sales in Georgia. There were a ton of...
Grand Champion Ham sells for $5 million; LGBTQ activists protest outside
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year's Grand Champion Country Ham sold for a record-breaking $5 million. The highest bid was split between Kelly Craft and Central Bank. The prize-winning ham came from B and B Broadbent Farms in Kuttawa, Kentucky. According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation,...
Texas man drowns in western Kentucky lake
An investigation is underway after a man drowned in western Kentucky.
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
Comments / 0