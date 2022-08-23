ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Brian Robinson Jr: Washington Commanders running back shot multiple times

Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr has been shot during an attempted robbery in Washington on Sunday evening.Robinson, 23, was taken to the hospital with non-threatening injuries, according to a statement by the NFL team.The team management met the player in the hospital and said that Robinson was in “good spirits.”I just got done visiting w/Brian. He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers & support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all & will be back soon doing what he does best.— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) August 29, 2022According to Washington DC police, the shooting was reported in the city’s northeast at around 6pm on Sunday. Robinson suffered two “gunshot wounds to his lower extremities,” according to authorities.The police are on the lookout for two possible suspects.(More follows)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Associated Press

Bonner scores 15 as Sun beat Sky in Game 1 of WNBA semis

CHICAGO (AP) — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller knows his team won’t be able beat the defending WNBA champions on style points or offensive prowess alone. To beat the Chicago Sky in a five-game series, Miller believes you can’t be afraid to make a mess. “A lot of free flowing offenses of the four teams left, and we know who we are,” Miller said. “We’re blue collar. We’re going to be good around the basket, we’re going to rebound and we’re going to defend our tails off. But we have to make it messy.” DeWanna Bonner had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Sun to a 68-63 win over Sky in Game 1 of their WNBA semifinals series on Sunday night.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy