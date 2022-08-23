ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Saints troll the hell out of Falcons with 28-3 at practice

The New Orleans Saints trolled the Atlanta Falcons at practice with their scoreboard. The New Orleans Saints are a feisty, competitive bunch. CJ Gardner-Johnson has gotten players to punch him in the helmet and gotten his own players to fight him for names he’s called them during practice. Rookie Trevor Penning was kicked out of practice for fighting too many of his own teammates.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday

On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities

During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
NFL
FanSided

3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East

The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
NFL
NBCMontana

Gallatin High's Clark emerging as new talent

BOZEMAN, Mont. — In their third year as a program, Gallatin High football is ready to take control. The team is confident junior wide receiver Quinn Clark will be a major contributor. “He is really smooth in and out of his breaks,” said Gallatin football head coach Hunter Chandler....
BOZEMAN, MT
NBC Sports

Perry: Pats not happy with Trent Brown's effort in Panthers practices

A pair of offensive starters didn't play in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, and it doesn't sound like their absences were injury-related. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a rough week of joint practices with the Panthers and was ejected from the Tuesday session...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Browns/Chiefs Quarterback Len Dawson Dies

Although he is remembered as a Chief, Dawson didn’t begin his career in Kansas City. After playing at Purdue University, where he was an All-American and All-Big Ten selection, Dawson was a first-round pick in the 1957 Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He barely saw the field and his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Atlanta Falcons
FanSided

Trent McDuffie enters concussion protocol for Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie into the team’s concussion protocol early in the third preseason game. It didn’t take long for some bad news to come across the wire for the Kansas City Chiefs in their final preseason game. The team announced that first-round rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie has entered the team’s concussion protocol after playing early against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota, UFC legend Max Holloway bonded by Hawai'i, athletic feats

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It began with a text message with an invitation to dinner. It was the start of a friendship set up by Shane Victorino. At the time, the two-time Philadelphia Phillies All-Star outfielder didn't know Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and UFC featherweight Max Holloway had never met. Victorino did know they were two of the best in the world at what they did, from the same island state they all come from in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
ATLANTA, GA

