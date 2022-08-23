Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
How We Discovered More of Marietta's Marvelous Museums on a Meandering Walk Around the Historic City SquareDeanLandMarietta, GA
Related
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
Saints troll the hell out of Falcons with 28-3 at practice
The New Orleans Saints trolled the Atlanta Falcons at practice with their scoreboard. The New Orleans Saints are a feisty, competitive bunch. CJ Gardner-Johnson has gotten players to punch him in the helmet and gotten his own players to fight him for names he’s called them during practice. Rookie Trevor Penning was kicked out of practice for fighting too many of his own teammates.
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Honors the Late Len Dawson
Former Purdue quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading passer Len Dawson passed away at age 87 on Wednesday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes paid his respects to the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee via social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities
During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East
The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 3 preseason schedule: Packers-Chiefs, Rams-Bengals highlight four must-see games
We have arrived to the last week of the preseason. Folks, it is almost time for the regular season. I know each week I say the 2022 season is nearly here, but this time I really mean it. Before we can get to games that count, we must first play...
NFL
Chiefs honored Len Dawson with choir huddle before preseason game vs. Packers
The Kansas City Chiefs paid tribute to Hall of Fame great Len Dawson before the first snap of Thursday night's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, honoring the quarterback who died this week at 87. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs reenacted Dawson's famous choir huddle before Kansas City's first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Gallatin High's Clark emerging as new talent
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In their third year as a program, Gallatin High football is ready to take control. The team is confident junior wide receiver Quinn Clark will be a major contributor. “He is really smooth in and out of his breaks,” said Gallatin football head coach Hunter Chandler....
NBC Sports
Perry: Pats not happy with Trent Brown's effort in Panthers practices
A pair of offensive starters didn't play in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, and it doesn't sound like their absences were injury-related. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a rough week of joint practices with the Panthers and was ejected from the Tuesday session...
Yardbarker
Former Browns/Chiefs Quarterback Len Dawson Dies
Although he is remembered as a Chief, Dawson didn’t begin his career in Kansas City. After playing at Purdue University, where he was an All-American and All-Big Ten selection, Dawson was a first-round pick in the 1957 Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He barely saw the field and his...
Watch: Chiefs pay tribute to Hall of Fame QB Len Dawson with old-school huddle
Kansas City Chiefs legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson passed away at the age of 87 this week. On Thursday night, the Chiefs took the field for the first time since Dawson's passing in a preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers. Ahead of the Chiefs' first offensive series, they paid a fitting tribute to the iconic quarterback.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trent McDuffie enters concussion protocol for Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie into the team’s concussion protocol early in the third preseason game. It didn’t take long for some bad news to come across the wire for the Kansas City Chiefs in their final preseason game. The team announced that first-round rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie has entered the team’s concussion protocol after playing early against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.
ESPN
Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota, UFC legend Max Holloway bonded by Hawai'i, athletic feats
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It began with a text message with an invitation to dinner. It was the start of a friendship set up by Shane Victorino. At the time, the two-time Philadelphia Phillies All-Star outfielder didn't know Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota and UFC featherweight Max Holloway had never met. Victorino did know they were two of the best in the world at what they did, from the same island state they all come from in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.
Las Vegas Raiders Final Preseason Update: New England Patriots Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders will conclude the joint practice sessions with the New England Patriots with their final preseason game on Friday.
Comments / 0