Dallas County, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Texas flash flooding kills one, damages at least 100 homes

DALLAS (Nexstar) — The record-setting torrential downpour across Texas cities Monday brought damage throughout the state, with at least one person reported dead and at least 100 homes damaged so far. Dozens of other Texans were rescued after what experts consider an one-in-1,000-year flash flood drenched the Dallas-Fort Worth...
Dallas, TX
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Mesquite, TX
Dallas, TX
Dallas County, TX
Abbott, TX
fox44news.com

Texas DPS Conducts Speed Operation on IH-14

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted speed enforcement efforts on IH-14 in Bell County today from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These periodic enforcement operations by DPS Troopers are planned throughout the year to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
everythinglubbock.com

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.
KVUE

Despite this week's rainfall, Central Texas lake levels did not improve

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Despite the heavy rain we saw on Monday, and even seeing some overflowing creeks, lake levels did not benefit from the rainfall. The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) regulates the water levels and dams throughout the Central Texas area. They said although the recent rains were welcomed, they have not produced much runoff to lakes.
forthoodsentinel.com

Keeping a watchful eye on Central Texas Skies

Watching a plane or helicopter over the skies of Central Texas may seem almost effortless to the untrained eye. However, most people don’t know about the intense coordination that air traffic controllers at Fort Hood do to orchestrate that dance in the sky. As the air traffic control chief...
fox7austin.com

Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
WacoTrib.com

Waco rainfall a welcome relief: Aug. 22, 2022

Storms brought respite to parts of Texas on Monday, but officials say the modest rainfall in the Waco area was not enough to erase drought conditions just yet. Read more: https://wacotrib.com/news/local/ag-officials-rain-in-waco-area-welcome-but-not-a-drought-buster/article_4a959de4-2264-11ed-bae1-634b89d96d88.html.
KHOU

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
CBS DFW

Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
KWTX

More of rural Central Texas getting high-speed internet access

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - A federal program is working to provide greater connectivity to hundreds of homes, businesses and farms in rural areas within San Saba and Lampasas counties. “Because of the pandemic, we saw where we had big pockets of this country that are not connected to internet,”...
NBC News

Texas residents fed up with border crackdown

Operation Lone Star has made many local residents in Texas frustrated, with some saying it has violated their civil rights. Areas near the border have an increased number of troopers and drivers are being pulled over by officers searching for smugglers. NBC News’ Suzanne Gamboa explains how towns are feeling amid Gov. Abbott’s push to thwart illegal immigration. Aug. 22, 2022.
everythinglubbock.com

Family frustrated Texas hasn’t returned dead brother’s money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flipping through photo albums and seeing pictures of his younger brother, Robert, is a bittersweet journey for Ronnie Reynolds. Robert died nearly nine years ago. “He was a very free spirit,” Ronnie said. “His lifestyle was rather rebellious.”. Robert lived an exciting and nomadic...
24hip-hop.com

Young Mex Is Making His Way Around Texas

Young Mex, a rapper who hails from Austin, Texas has been dropping countless singles over the summer. He’s back with an all new freestyle entitled “296 Freestyle”
