In the 19 years since the release of his self-titled debut album, Dierks Bentley has gone through many moments of musical evolution. After first making his mark with "What Was I Thinkin,'" he's continued to experiment, shifting from romantic ballads to party anthems and bluegrass stompers. When Bentley strolled onto the Bridgestone Arena stage on Friday (Aug. 26) for his Beers on Me Tour stop in Nashville, the country hitmaker made a conscious effort to perform tracks from each of those creative chapters.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO