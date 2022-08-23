ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

The Boot

Kelsey Waldon, The War and Treaty + Emily Scott Robinson Among Final Additions to AmericanaFest 2022 Lineup

The Americana Music Association has announced their final round performers added to the AmericanaFest 2022 lineup. Kelsey Waldon, who released her impressive new album No Regular Dog on Aug. 12, joins celebrated duo The War and Treaty, along with captivating singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson as some of the stellar acts just added to the Nashville festival's roster.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Chris Young Has an Unconventional Vision for Opening His Own Bar

It's practically an expected development for big country stars to open up their own bars and honky-tonks. Lower Broadway in Nashville is dotted with watering holes that have been curated by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and soon, Eric Church and Garth Brooks. However, you'll have to look elsewhere...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Dierks Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour Brings Boundless Energy to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

In the 19 years since the release of his self-titled debut album, Dierks Bentley has gone through many moments of musical evolution. After first making his mark with "What Was I Thinkin,'" he's continued to experiment, shifting from romantic ballads to party anthems and bluegrass stompers. When Bentley strolled onto the Bridgestone Arena stage on Friday (Aug. 26) for his Beers on Me Tour stop in Nashville, the country hitmaker made a conscious effort to perform tracks from each of those creative chapters.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Dustin Lynch Completes His First Solo Flight as a Pilot

Dustin Lynch just took another major step toward becoming a licensed pilot: The country singer completed his first solo flight. "Set a goal, and when you get there ... man it always feels good! First solo flight today," he writes with a pilot emoji and another of a plane taking off.
The Boot

Luke Bryan’s ‘Country On’ Video Tips a Hat to Blue Collar Workers [Watch]

Luke Bryan's "Country On" video puts some of America's hardest working individuals in the spotlight. The video opens with a nod to Bryan's own upbringing on a peanut farm. After parking his tractor, the country singer hopes into his pickup truck and heads for town. Along the way, he encounters the very people he sings about in the lyrics: Farmers, big rig drivers and cowboys.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Vince Gill Joins Sunny Sweeney for Heartbreaking New Track ‘Married Alone’ [Listen]

Sunny Sweeney and Vince Gill take a painfully honest look at a relationship on the rocks in their new duet, "Married Alone." The honky-tonk heartbreaker serves as the title track from Sweeney's extremely personal upcoming album, which is due out Sept. 23 via Thirty Tigers. Co-produced by Paul Cauthen and the Texas Gentlemen's Beau Bedford, "Married Alone" was written in the wake of Sweeney's own difficult breakup.
The Boot

Chris Stapleton Joins Kendell Marvel for Dive Bar Anthem ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Drink’

Longtime friends and creative collaborations Kendell Marvel and Chris Stapleton join forces on the rollicking new track "Don't Tell Me How to Drink." Marvel is an accomplished country songwriter with lengthy list of hits to his name, including Stapleton's "Either Way," Gary Allan's "Right Where I Need to Be" and Brothers Osborne's "Younger Me." On his upcoming solo album Come on Sunshine, out Sept. 23, the pair reunite once more on the defiant and unapologetic barroom anthem.
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

The Boot

