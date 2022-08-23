Read full article on original website
Noah Thompson Feels a Bit Guilty About Winning ‘American Idol’
Noah Thompson is enjoying his American Idol success after winning Season 20 in May. But he is also busy learning the ropes of the music industry, plus the hard work that comes with taking home the top prize. Fans will recall that Thompson entered the popular televised competition with little...
Longtime Garth Brooks Concert Promoter Ben Farrell Dead at 76
Ben Farrell, a legendary concert promoter who played a major role in the career of Garth Brooks and many other artists, has died. According to a press release, Farrell died "peacefully" at his home on Aug. 10, "surrounded by his family and so much love." Born Ben Kerby Farrell on...
Kelsey Waldon, The War and Treaty + Emily Scott Robinson Among Final Additions to AmericanaFest 2022 Lineup
The Americana Music Association has announced their final round performers added to the AmericanaFest 2022 lineup. Kelsey Waldon, who released her impressive new album No Regular Dog on Aug. 12, joins celebrated duo The War and Treaty, along with captivating singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson as some of the stellar acts just added to the Nashville festival's roster.
Miranda Lambert, George Strait + More Sign on for Billy Joe Shaver Tribute Album, ‘Live Forever’
Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson and George Strait are just a few of the country and Americana artists who will submit tribute performances to a new compilation album dedicated to late outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver. The project, called Live Forever: A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver, is due to...
Chris Young Has an Unconventional Vision for Opening His Own Bar
It's practically an expected development for big country stars to open up their own bars and honky-tonks. Lower Broadway in Nashville is dotted with watering holes that have been curated by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert and soon, Eric Church and Garth Brooks. However, you'll have to look elsewhere...
Taylor Swift to Receive Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Title at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards
Taylor Swift is one of two Decade Honorees at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards (NSAI.) Per the Tennessean, the country star-turned-pop-monolith will be named the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade at an awards ceremony that is set to be held at the Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20. The event's other Decade...
Dierks Bentley’s Beers on Me Tour Brings Boundless Energy to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena
In the 19 years since the release of his self-titled debut album, Dierks Bentley has gone through many moments of musical evolution. After first making his mark with "What Was I Thinkin,'" he's continued to experiment, shifting from romantic ballads to party anthems and bluegrass stompers. When Bentley strolled onto the Bridgestone Arena stage on Friday (Aug. 26) for his Beers on Me Tour stop in Nashville, the country hitmaker made a conscious effort to perform tracks from each of those creative chapters.
Dustin Lynch Completes His First Solo Flight as a Pilot
Dustin Lynch just took another major step toward becoming a licensed pilot: The country singer completed his first solo flight. "Set a goal, and when you get there ... man it always feels good! First solo flight today," he writes with a pilot emoji and another of a plane taking off.
Kip Moore Teams Up With Morgan Wade for ‘If I Was Your Lover’ [WATCH]
Kip Moore has dropped a dreamy music video for his new song, "If I Was Your Lover," and it features fast-rising country artist Morgan Wade. While Wade isn’t a writer vocalist on the track, she does an excellent job playing Moore’s love interest, with their chemistry seeming almost natural.
Luke Bryan’s ‘Country On’ Video Tips a Hat to Blue Collar Workers [Watch]
Luke Bryan's "Country On" video puts some of America's hardest working individuals in the spotlight. The video opens with a nod to Bryan's own upbringing on a peanut farm. After parking his tractor, the country singer hopes into his pickup truck and heads for town. Along the way, he encounters the very people he sings about in the lyrics: Farmers, big rig drivers and cowboys.
Chris Young’s Most Embarrassing Celebrity Moment Started ‘At the End of a Bar’
It's not uncommon to accidentally call or text the wrong person after having a few drinks. However, when your contacts list includes some heavy hitters in the music industry, perhaps it's best to leave your phone locked. It's a lesson Chris Young learned the hard way after FaceTiming an artist...
Jason Aldean Celebrates Daughter Kendyl’s 15th Birthday: ‘So Proud of You’
Jason Aldean's family was busy celebrating a birthday over the weekend: His daughter Kendyl turned 15 years old on Saturday (Aug. 20), and the singer shared a post reflecting on the occasion on social media. "Happy birthday to the sweetest, kindest, coolest kid I know. Hard to believe you are...
Dierks Bentley + Elvie Shane Bring ‘Bad Angel’ to Nashville For a Bluegrass Arena Jam [Watch]
Dierks Bentley's Beers on Me Tour touched down in Nashville on Friday night (Aug. 26,) with opening acts Dustin Lynch and Elvie Shane each giving a high energy set before Bentley's 30-plus song headlining performance at the city's Bridgestone Arena. Though the star's signature brand of amped-up, rock-flavored country was...
Tiera Kennedy’s Star Power Shines on Debut Single ‘Found It in You’ [Listen]
Rising country talent Tiera Kennedy makes a strong debut with her joyful new single "Found It in You." The Alabama native explores the excitement, joy and contentment that comes after finding a love that you know will last. Kennedy's now-husband and current creative director, Kamren Kennedy, served as inspiration behind the track's heartfelt lyrics.
Craig Morgan Compares ‘How You Make a Man’ to an All-Timer
Craig Morgan has only felt as strongly as he did about his new single "How You Make a Man" one other time in his life. It was 17 years ago, and his gut instinct led to the biggest hit of his career. The new song is a moving vocal showcase...
Vince Gill Joins Sunny Sweeney for Heartbreaking New Track ‘Married Alone’ [Listen]
Sunny Sweeney and Vince Gill take a painfully honest look at a relationship on the rocks in their new duet, "Married Alone." The honky-tonk heartbreaker serves as the title track from Sweeney's extremely personal upcoming album, which is due out Sept. 23 via Thirty Tigers. Co-produced by Paul Cauthen and the Texas Gentlemen's Beau Bedford, "Married Alone" was written in the wake of Sweeney's own difficult breakup.
Tyler Hubbard Offers Country Fun ‘Dancin’ in the Country,’ Title Track of New EP [Listen]
Tyler Hubbard dropped the entirety of his Dancin' in the Country EP on Friday (Aug. 19), and greeting listeners at the top of the six-track project is the electric title track. With a driving beat and quick banjo-picking accompanying him, the tune finds Hubbard throwing a dance party in the...
Chris Stapleton Joins Kendell Marvel for Dive Bar Anthem ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Drink’
Longtime friends and creative collaborations Kendell Marvel and Chris Stapleton join forces on the rollicking new track "Don't Tell Me How to Drink." Marvel is an accomplished country songwriter with lengthy list of hits to his name, including Stapleton's "Either Way," Gary Allan's "Right Where I Need to Be" and Brothers Osborne's "Younger Me." On his upcoming solo album Come on Sunshine, out Sept. 23, the pair reunite once more on the defiant and unapologetic barroom anthem.
