Read full article on original website
Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate
USDA Under Secretary Bonnie, Agriculture Commissioner Greenberg discuss agency alignment on climate smart ag programs
Lakewood, Colo. — Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg met Wednesday with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary Robert Bonnie to discuss the alignment between the state and federal agencies on climate resilience and stewardship of natural and working lands. They were joined by Colorado Farm Service Agency (FSA) state director Kent Peppler and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist Clint Evans and others leading climate work for the federal government.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
What to expect at the 150th Colorado State Fair
Pueblo, Colo. — The 150th Colorado State Fair kicks off this Friday, when the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo will be bustling with hundreds of activities aimed at delighting fairgoers both young and old. This year’s State Fair runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022, and will be a sesquicentennial celebration filled with special events and attractions, as well as returning beloved fair favorites.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Books by Colorado authors to add to your TBR shelf this month
“The Shawl of Midnight,” by Jacqueline St. Joan (Golden Antelope Press) When Colorado author Jacqueline St. Joan finished her acclaimed family saga, “My Sisters Made of Light,” she had no plans to write a sequel. But “I wanted to know what happened,” she said. Readers, too, wanted to learn if Ujala, the book’s heroine, who had escaped prison while awaiting trial for rescuing an abused Pakistani woman, would be captured or live happily ever after in India.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
EDITORIAL: Stand with those suffering from Alzheimer’s
According to the National Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6.5 million Americans, including 76,000 Coloradans, age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia and by 2050 that number is projected to reach 12.7 million. This Saturday, the community has a chance to come together and take a lap around the Logan County Courthouse Square to raise funds in hopes of curing this devastating disease with the annual Northeastern Plains Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Comments / 0