Ohio State Football: Game-By-Game Predictions for 2022

Ohio State went 11-2 in 2021, with a comeback Rose Bowl win over Pac-12 champion Utah. And in Columbus, the feeling was one of disappointment. For the first time in Ryan Day's tenure as head coach, Ohio State did not win the Big Ten or qualify for the College Football Playoff. The most bitter feeling of all was losing on the road at Michigan, "That Team Up North," for the first time since 2011.
Ohio three-star Ted Hammond discusses Rutgers football offer, updates his recruitment

Ted Hammond was offered by Rutgers football this week as the Ohio defensive lineman continues to accrue Power Five offers at an impressive clip. According to 247Sports, Hammond is the No. 14 recruit in Ohio for the class of 2024. He is the No. 24 defensive end nationally. He is coming off a standout sophomore season at St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH). The Bombers lost their season opener this weekend, 16-13 to Lakota West. Rutgers joins a host of other Power Five programs in on Hammond, who is 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds. Check out what Ted Hammond had to say about his recruitment including his...
