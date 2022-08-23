I first became aware of the field of urban planning as a sophomore at Westfield State University when I had yet to decide on a major. I stumbled upon their major of Geography and Regional Planning and it sounded intriguing. I looked up what it was about and liked it enough that I decided to sign up for a few classes to try it out. The classes were fun and got me very interested in the concept of urban planning. Once I discovered the aspect of transportation planning, I knew that was the path I wanted to pursue.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO