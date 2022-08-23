ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston University

Longtime Collaborators Raising the Curtain on a New Era for Playwriting at BU

Megan Sandberg-Zakian to lead Boston Playwrights’ Theatre, Nathan Alan Davis new head of MFA Playwriting Program. As Megan Sandberg-Zakian tells it, her collaboration with Nathan Alan Davis began over ice cream. She was directing the world premiere of his play Dontrell, Who Kissed the Sea at the Cleveland Public...
Shawn Bailey

I first became aware of the field of urban planning as a sophomore at Westfield State University when I had yet to decide on a major. I stumbled upon their major of Geography and Regional Planning and it sounded intriguing. I looked up what it was about and liked it enough that I decided to sign up for a few classes to try it out. The classes were fun and got me very interested in the concept of urban planning. Once I discovered the aspect of transportation planning, I knew that was the path I wanted to pursue.
Move-in 2022: What You Need to Know

University is monitoring possible effects from MBTA closures. Amid some subway line closures and COVID-19’s lingering presence, the University has set protocols for Move-in 2022, running Wednesday, August 31, through Monday, September 5. The autumn 2022 repopulation of campus will resemble last year’s, which was shaped by pandemic precautions....
