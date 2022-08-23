ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

Saint Joseph County, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

IDOH: Indiana WIC benefits will not be available this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is giving a heads up to those who use the Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program. The department says WIC benefits will not be available for use starting Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28. In a post to Facebook, officials say the pause is due to a system upgrade.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring

Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of the I-196 Ramp Repaving Project in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN, Mich. -- The governor pushes back on criticism on not fixing roads with the announcement of I-196's completion and more. Whitmer says by the end of the year the repaving project will have repaired or replaced over 16 thousand miles of road and more than 12 hundred bridges while supporting nearly 90 thousand jobs across the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
abc57.com

Driver charged in hit and run that killed local priest

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver has been charged in the hit and run crash that killed Father Jan Klimczyk on Monday. Shad Jeffrey has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Charges were filed on Thursday against Jeffrey. Investigators said...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana

The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

While our cases are higher… our mitigation strategies are lower,’ health official offers guidance among high COVID-19 case numbers

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – New COVID-19 data from the St. Joseph County Health Department ranks the region as highly transmissible for new cases. There are currently almost 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and the Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Mark Fox, said cases are higher now than they were the past two summers.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
1049 The Edge

Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season

It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
22 WSBT

Retired Holy Family priest victim of deadly hit and run

A retired Catholic priest—out for a bike ride-- has been identified as the victim of a hit and run last night in western St Joseph County. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, celebrated his 41st year as a priest in May and was in-residence at Holy Family Parish on the city’s west side.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Recent Study Ranks Indiana’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts

(Undated) – A recent study ranks the most and least equitable school districts in Indiana. Wallet Hub released their findings on Tuesday. The personal finance website scored the equitability of each school district in the state based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
INDIANA STATE

