abc57.com
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites September 2022
9 a.m. – 11 a.m. *While supplies last. WHERE: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield Street, Knox, IN 46534. *This distribution will serve 250 households. Thursday, September 8, 2022 – LaPorte County – Produce Distribution. 10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: Salvation...
United Way hands out $8 million in grants to help central Indiana families in need
INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort in central Indiana to help thousands of families in need, and an $8 million grant from the United Way of Central Indiana will work toward that goal. The organization said it anticipates more than 4,000 families will be impacted. It's done through a...
WNDU
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly St. Joseph County hit-and-run
Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. A “Radiothon” hosted by our reporting partners at WKVI is raising money to help underprivileged kids in rural Indiana. IU South Bend students react to plan for student loan forgiveness. Updated: 5 minutes ago. 16 News...
abc57.com
Parish priest remembers Father Jan Klimczyk, killed in hit-and-run
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – Late Monday evening, first responders were called out near State Road 2 and Chapel Lane, to a hit-and-run accident, and found sixty-seven year old Fr. Jan Klimczyk on the ground. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Neighbors living...
fortwaynesnbc.com
IDOH: Indiana WIC benefits will not be available this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) is giving a heads up to those who use the Indiana Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program. The department says WIC benefits will not be available for use starting Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28. In a post to Facebook, officials say the pause is due to a system upgrade.
wfyi.org
Struggling Indiana 4th, 5th graders can get $1,000 for tutoring
Roughly 57,000 Hoosier fourth and fifth graders with below grade-level math and English scores are eligible for a new statewide tutoring program that would provide their families up to $1,000 to pay for tutoring. But the pilot program created by lawmakers earlier this year will only be able to serve a portion of eligible students.
abc57.com
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of the I-196 Ramp Repaving Project in Van Buren County
VAN BUREN, Mich. -- The governor pushes back on criticism on not fixing roads with the announcement of I-196's completion and more. Whitmer says by the end of the year the repaving project will have repaired or replaced over 16 thousand miles of road and more than 12 hundred bridges while supporting nearly 90 thousand jobs across the state.
WNDU
Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
abc57.com
Driver charged in hit and run that killed local priest
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A driver has been charged in the hit and run crash that killed Father Jan Klimczyk on Monday. Shad Jeffrey has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Charges were filed on Thursday against Jeffrey. Investigators said...
95.3 MNC
Two of Indiana’s most endangered buildings are in Michiana
The annual list of the 10 most endangered historic structures in Indiana has been released, and two of them are here in Michiana. Indiana Landmarks has published this year’s list of sites across the state on the brink of extinction. Each faces a combination of problems, such as neglect, abandonment, decay and more. The Birdsell Mansion in South Bend is on this year’s list, as is the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery in Mishawaka.
WNDU
Republican leaders select new St. Joseph County GOP Chairman
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, Republican leaders selected a new St. Joseph County party chairman. Tyler Gillean will be the new chairman. He will take over for Zach Potts who died in an accident that killed 3 others including Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Gillean says his goal is...
abc57.com
While our cases are higher… our mitigation strategies are lower,’ health official offers guidance among high COVID-19 case numbers
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – New COVID-19 data from the St. Joseph County Health Department ranks the region as highly transmissible for new cases. There are currently almost 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and the Deputy Health Officer, Dr. Mark Fox, said cases are higher now than they were the past two summers.
Niles Scream Park Hears Customer Pleas For Upcoming Season
It’s almost that season boys and ghouls. There is a thin, cold crisp to the approaching autumn air. Leaves are beginning to drop off their branches, curling on their descent down, now ready to be crunched under heavy footsteps. Apple orchards and pumpkin patches approach their harvest, ready for their fall visitors to take them home. Hauntings and scares are ready for any and all unsuspecting visitors.
22 WSBT
Retired Holy Family priest victim of deadly hit and run
A retired Catholic priest—out for a bike ride-- has been identified as the victim of a hit and run last night in western St Joseph County. Father Jan Klimczyk, 67, celebrated his 41st year as a priest in May and was in-residence at Holy Family Parish on the city’s west side.
eaglecountryonline.com
Recent Study Ranks Indiana’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
(Undated) – A recent study ranks the most and least equitable school districts in Indiana. Wallet Hub released their findings on Tuesday. The personal finance website scored the equitability of each school district in the state based on average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
abc57.com
Birdsell Mansion, Kamm and Schellinger Brewery on 10 Most Endangered list
Two St. Joseph County properties are on Indiana Landmarks' annual list of 10 Most Endangered landmarks. The Birdsell Mansion is on the list for the first time, but the Kamm and Schellinger Brewery was also on last year's list. 10 Most Endangered in 2022:. Birdsell Mansion, South Bend. Kamm and...
abc57.com
Indiana Chamber of Commerce creates workforce Talent Resource Navigator for individuals, employers
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce launched an online workforce center aimed at helping Hoosier employers and individuals access education and training programs in the state. The Talent Resource Navigator provides live customer service and resources to users looking to improve their skillsets. The navigator also provides a platform for state...
Fox 59
Changes to High School Graduation Requirements Starting with Class of 2023
Parents of high schoolers, listen up! Starting with the class of 2023, the requirements to graduate have changed in Indiana. Hoosier students will need to do more to earn their diploma. Heidi Schellinger is the director of counseling for Indiana Connections Academy and the Career Academy. She joined FOX59 in...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Education: 21st Century Scholars program underutilized by qualifying students
Forty percent of Indiana students qualify for the state’s 21st Century Scholars program, which can provide free tuition at an Indiana public college or trade school. But state numbers show only half of those eligible students pursue the opportunity. The 21st Century Scholars Program is funded by the state...
95.3 MNC
Niles man, 49, shot to death at home on Redfield Street in Ontwa Township
A man from Niles was killed in a shooting in Ontwa Township. It was around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, when police were called to the 25000 block of Redfield Street on the report of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and took a 54-year-old man into custody who...
