Ironton, OH

Ohio mayor faces operating a vehicle impaired charge

By Jessica Patterson, Andie Bernhardt
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O17w0_0hS3gVaj00

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The mayor of Ironton has been charged after allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP tells WOWK 13 News Mayor Sam Cramblit of Ironton was pulled over early Saturday morning, around 1:02 a.m. Aug. 20, 2022, for allegedly failing to use his turn signal on Pleasant Street in Ironton.

According to the OHSP, Cramblit allegedly refused to blow into a machine to test sobriety. He is being charged with “Operating a Vehicle Impaired.”

Cramblit’s attorney tells WOWK 13 News they’re “disappointed” the OSHP chose to pursue charges. The attorney says the judge and prosecutor’s office have recused themselves from the case. Mayor Cramblit’s attorney says he will continue serving Ironton in the meantime.

The OSHP says there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

