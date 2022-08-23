Read full article on original website
Dinosaur tracks unearthed in Texas state park as drought dries river
Dinosaur Valley State Park in Texas has unearthed an exciting discovery after extreme drought conditions dried up a river – giant dinosaur footprints that date back to 113 million years ago. The tracks were uncovered in the Paluxy River as its water level receded due to the major drought...
Huge footprints have been discovered due to ongoing droughts (PHOTO)
The weather around the world has been crazy this year, with heatwaves and droughts worldwide as well as flash floods in certain countries. As a result, many discoveries are being made some more gruesome than others. The latest find seems to be a huge footprint in Texas. Newsweek reports that...
Evacuations ordered in northern California after new wildfire breaks out
McKinney fire has grown to 18,000 acres in less than 12 hours and has zero containment amid searing heat, drought and lightning
Videos Of Dallas Flooding Show Cars Driving Into Massive Waters From Record-Breaking Rains
Record-breaking rainfall slammed the Dallas-Fort Worth area of North Texas on Monday and caused severe flooding throughout the city, which clogged up roadways that some people were stuck navigating. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. According to the National Weather Service Fort Worth,...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico
(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
Death Valley Flooding: NASA Satellite Images Show Before And After Storm
Flash floods at Death Valley National Park last week left about 1,000 people stranded, washed debris over roads, and buried cars. New images shared by NASA late Tuesday showed the before and after of the calamity. A complete shutdown of all roads into the park was ordered by authorities to...
Monsoon rains to bring flash flooding to West; California to experience scorching temperatures
NEW YORK — The Western U.S. is bracing for more extreme weather as some regions prepare for torrential rain and others for continuing extreme heat. Monsoon rains were forecast to continue over the deserts in the Southwest and up into the Rocky Mountains, with potential for flash flooding in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming on Sunday.
Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers
Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people
About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said.
7 million people are under flood watches while 7 million face extreme heat alerts
A flood watch is in place from Arizona to Wyoming, covering more than 7 million people, with afternoon and evening rain and thunderstorms expected in much of the Southwest on Sunday.
Scientists Are Unraveling the Origins of the Southwest’s Monsoon
This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. On an evening in late June, Alex Jimenez, Tucson Water’s artist-in-residence, hosted an outdoor art installation designed to “call the rain through sound.” The Santa Cruz Sound Experience, held underneath one of the bridges that crosses the dry Santa Cruz River, featured a three-hour sensory compilation of the region’s seasonal summer rains. Toward the end of the event, the skies answered the call, and attendees celebrated as raindrops fell.
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977
Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
Flash floods wreak havoc in US south-west – but are no salve for drought
Climate experts warn temporary increases in water levels will not mitigate a crisis that has been years in the making
Flash flooding hits US parks, southern states in latest weather disasters
A hiker swept away in flash floods and torrential rain was still missing Monday as a weekend of storms forced hundreds to evacuate in the latest weather disasters to hit national parks in the United States. Heavy rains were also causing havoc in parts of Texas on Monday as forecasters...
Arid West starts dreaming about piping in water from afar
Even in the decades before the West plunged into a 22-year drought, the proposals to shift water from wetter states to more arid locations have never been in short supply. There was the submarine pipeline from Alaska to California. Towing Antarctic icebergs to make up for shortfalls in drinking water supplies. A pipeline from Lake Superior to Wyoming.
Tropical system could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico, but time is limited
A robust tropical disturbance located over Central America could still become the Atlantic basin’s next tropical depression, AccuWeather forecasters say, but time is running out. Low pressure associated with the disturbance, also known as a tropical wave, was fairly broad and extended from the northwestern Caribbean to southeastern Mexico...
