Glen Rose, TX

Huge footprints have been discovered due to ongoing droughts (PHOTO)

The weather around the world has been crazy this year, with heatwaves and droughts worldwide as well as flash floods in certain countries. As a result, many discoveries are being made some more gruesome than others. The latest find seems to be a huge footprint in Texas. Newsweek reports that...
SCIENCE
CNN

Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico

(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

Death Valley Flooding: NASA Satellite Images Show Before And After Storm

Flash floods at Death Valley National Park last week left about 1,000 people stranded, washed debris over roads, and buried cars. New images shared by NASA late Tuesday showed the before and after of the calamity. A complete shutdown of all roads into the park was ordered by authorities to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Five weirdest things exposed by drying lakes and rivers

Falling water levels in lakes and rivers across the globe have caused great concern among climate experts, and they have also led people to stumble upon a range of newly uncovered relics, from sunken ships to human remains. Nearly half of Europe is facing drought warnings, while dry conditions in...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley

Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mother Jones

Scientists Are Unraveling the Origins of the Southwest’s Monsoon

This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. On an evening in late June, Alex Jimenez, Tucson Water’s artist-in-residence, hosted an outdoor art installation designed to “call the rain through sound.” The Santa Cruz Sound Experience, held underneath one of the bridges that crosses the dry Santa Cruz River, featured a three-hour sensory compilation of the region’s seasonal summer rains. Toward the end of the event, the skies answered the call, and attendees celebrated as raindrops fell.
ARIZONA STATE
The Weather Channel

Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977

Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
KENTUCKY STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The City That Hates Exercise the Most in Every State

Exercise has been shown to be a crucial factor in maintaining a healthy weight as it helps lose body fat and build muscle tissue. Physical activity is also linked to better quality of life. Some research shows that even just 15 minutes of exercise a day provides benefits including lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, […]
FITNESS
eenews.net

Arid West starts dreaming about piping in water from afar

Even in the decades before the West plunged into a 22-year drought, the proposals to shift water from wetter states to more arid locations have never been in short supply. There was the submarine pipeline from Alaska to California. Towing Antarctic icebergs to make up for shortfalls in drinking water supplies. A pipeline from Lake Superior to Wyoming.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

IperionX Produces Titanium Metal From Tennessee Minerals

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully applied patented low-carbon titanium metal technologies to upgrade Tennessee titanium minerals into high grade +99% TiO 2 and then into a high-quality spherical titanium alloy powder. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005092/en/ IperionX metal powder production process. Titan ilmenite, ~60% TiO2 (LHS), +99% TiO2 (middle), Ti-6Al-4V (RHS). (Photo: Business Wire)
TENNESSEE STATE

