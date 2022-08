While everyone else is trying to make you spend more money, The Bone is always giving you the best entertainment for free! And now, we’re just gonna straight up give you COLD! HARD! CASH! It’s The Bone Bonus!

Our in-house Bone Economists have been crunching the numbers and they’ve come to the conclusion that it’s never a bad time to win ONE THOUSAND DOLLARS! It’s The Bone Bonus!

©2022 Cox Media Group