fox29.com
Former Colorado social worker faces mounting accusations she 'baselessly' separated kids from parents
A former Colorado social worker and ex-romantic partner of an ousted police chief has been accused of "baselessly, falsely, and unconstitutionally" working to separate children from their families in a lawsuit filed by an Aurora councilwoman. "So far, several parents have come forward to let us know that they also...
fox29.com
Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY
Crist, Fried face-off in Florida Democratic Governor Primary | LiveNOW from FOX. In Florida, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is facing off against current Congressman Charlie Crist in the Democrat gubernatorial primary to determine who will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November general election. U.S. Rep....
fox29.com
4 stabbed at Falls Township elementary school Tuesday night before shots fired into nearby home
FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police say multiple people were injured during a fight at a Bucks County playground late Tuesday night that may have lead to shots being fired at a nearby home. According to investigators, two groups got into a physical altercation at Penn Valley Elementary School sometime between...
fox29.com
New Jersey launches 10-day sales tax holiday to help families, educators afford school supplies
TRENTON, N.J. - In an effort to help struggling families afford school supplies, the State of New Jersey is launching a sales tax holiday. According to the state, the 10-day sales tax holiday runs from August 27 to September 5. The New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents,...
fox29.com
Missouri school district adds paddling as form of punishment
CASSVILLE, Mo. - A school district in Missouri is bringing back corporal punishment. The Cassville School District, in southwest Missouri, is allowing parents to have the option to have their children disciplined with a paddle. It’s an alternative punishment, instead of suspension. The district says it brought paddling back...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Friday set to mark Delaware Valley's 5th heatwave of the summer
PHILADELPHIA - Friday is set to be hot and humid as the Delaware Valley prepares to see another heatwave. FOX 29's Sue Serio says a high-pressure system offshore will keep things hot and humid. A pop-up shower could move through the area in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the...
