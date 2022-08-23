Read full article on original website
Josh McDaniels says Patriots players identified Raiders offensive plays from sidelines
The New England Patriots are taking part in joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders this week, and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having a positive impression of the Patriots defense. It is a unit that is still a work in progress. New England added some new secondary pieces,...
thecomeback.com
Sammy Watkins has shocking Patrick Mahomes & Aaron Rodgers comments
While wide receiver Sammy Watkins has yet to even play a regular season game with the Green Bay Packers, he’s already ready to make a judgment between his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, and one of his old quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. During a recent interview...
NBC Sports
Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt
Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
FOX Sports
Packers WR: Rodgers on 'a whole different level' than Mahomes
Former Kansas City Chiefs receivers are talking, but not necessarily on Patrick Mahomes' behalf. The chatter began in the offseason with Tyreek Hill claiming, among other things, that Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Mahomes. In July, new Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins was asked by teammate Randall Cobb to compare his ex-QB to his new one.
Patriots Released Longtime Veteran Player On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the New England Patriots released a veteran player who made arguably the best play in franchise history. The Patriots placed Malcolm Butler in injured reserve earlier this month. Now, just a week after that move, the team has decided to move on from the Super Bowl hero.
Mac On Track: Jones Confident In Patriots’ Offensive Identity
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is not among those eager to hit the panic button regarding the team’s offense in 2022.
Yardbarker
Madden NFL 23 simulation sends Chiefs back to Super Bowl
For the fourth year in a row, a Madden NFL 23 simulation has predicted a Super Bowl appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday, Yahoo! Sports released its annual Madden simulation, which projected the Chiefs to finish 13-4 and claim the No. 2 seed in the AFC but fall in the Super Bowl to New Orleans, 34-14.
3 distinct advantages New England Patriots have in the AFC East
The New England Patriots might have a tough time in the loaded AFC East this year, but they still have a few distinct advantages. Each team in the NFL, even some of the worst ones, likely have an advantage or two over some of their divisional rivals. This is the case for the New England Patriots as well.
These are the NFL QBs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
The Pro Football Hall of Fame is one the sport’s highest honors, intended to recognize players, coaches and others for their sustained success and contribution to the game. There are currently 362 members who have earned the iconic gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Less than 10% of those 362 inductees played the game’s marquee position – quarterback.
The 5 Zaniest and Ludicrous Predictions From the Madden NFL 23 Simulation of the 2022 NFL Season
A look at the results of the Madden NFL 23 simulation of the 2022 NFL season. The post The 5 Zaniest and Ludicrous Predictions From the Madden NFL 23 Simulation of the 2022 NFL Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Coach of the Year lines, best bet
As an NFL quarterback goes, so does his team. But when it comes to gambling on football, it's critical to also remember the importance of the head coach. Head coaches like the Steelers' Mike Tomlin are known for winning Super Bowls and for having absurd records against the spread. Another Super Bowl mainstay is coaching G.O.A.T. Bill Belichick who has an incredible 66.9% straight-up win record over his career. When you look at the guys at the helm with all their guts and glory, it's easy to see it's their influence that heavily shapes a team's culture and success.
Las Vegas Raiders Final Preseason Update: New England Patriots Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders have concluded the joint practice sessions with the New England Patriots and now look forward to their final preseason game.
ESPN
New England Patriots and Bill Belichick enjoy Vegas and trip to UFC headquarters
The New England Patriots are spending the week in Las Vegas leading up to Friday's preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders, and while players have stressed it's a business trip, coach Bill Belichick added a fun wrinkle to the schedule Wednesday. Players and coaches enjoyed a visit to the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Interesting team getting bet on to win Super Bowl
Over: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total) Under: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total) Yes: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total) No: -345 (bet $10 to win $12.90 total) Win AFC North +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total) Win AFC: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410...
NFL Coach of the Year Betting Breakdown
The NFL Coach of the Year race has four co-favorites with +1400 odds at SI Sportsbook. Brandon Staley and three first-year coaches top the list.
Look: Here's The Most "In Demand" NFL Team Heading Into 2022 Season
Some NFL fanbases are more excited for the 2022 season than others. On Thursday, sports business insider Mark J. Burns reported the top-10 most "in demand" tickets on StubHub for the upcoming season. The list features a combination of perennial contenders and up-and-coming organizations with exciting potential. Unsurprisingly, "America's Team"...
NBC Sports
Saints continue to troll Falcons over 28-3 Super Bowl in multiple ways
New England Patriots fans know 28-3 jokes will never get old in this region, and apparently the same is true in New Orleans. The Saints, who have been rivals with the Atlanta Falcons for a long time, rarely pass up an opportunity to troll their NFC South opponent about its historic collapse against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
