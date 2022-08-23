ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos

In case you didn’t know, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has lost a LOT of weight this offseason and he wants everyone to know it. After posting photos of his insane transformation last week, the Sixers guard gave fans another glimpse of his new-look frame on Thursday with a simple caption: “It’s a long story, […] The post Skinny James Harden fires up Sixers fans with more workout photos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers looking at adding Dennis Schroder at $83 million discount

The Los Angeles Lakers are still rounding out their roster and may be forced to mend some bridges with point guard Dennis Schroder. The Lakers may always have been longshots for Kyrie Irving, considering the complexities needed to finalize a deal. But that possibility is firmly ended with the news that the Nets and Kevin Durant have reached an agreement and the team is planning on pushing into next season with both Durant and Irving on the roster.
Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations

There’s an unprecedented water crisis in Southern California right now, and clearly, NBA power couple Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union aren’t doing much to help out. As a matter of fact, the Wade household in Hidden Hills has been identified as one of the biggest violators of the stern restrictions that have been implemented by […] The post Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union speak out on mind-boggling 489,000-gallon drought restriction violations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Brittney Griner Receiving Her WNBA Salary Now That Her Second Job In Russia Is Kaput?

The Phoenix Mercury played its first playoff game of the postseason last week without their star center, Brittney Griner, who is sitting in a Russian penal colony following her nine-year sentence for inadvertently carrying less than a gram of cannabis oil in her suitcase when she traveled to Russia. Griner has played with Russia's national women’s team for the past seven years.
Kobe Bryant’s Wife Vanessa Remembers Him In Sweet Tribute On His 44th Birthday: ‘Miss You’

Vanessa Bryant is currently in the middle of her trial against Los Angeles County regarding the Kobe Bryant crash photos, but that didn’t stop her from observing the late NBA champion’s birthday on Aug. 23. “Happy birthday, baby!” Vanessa, 40, captioned a photo she posted on her Instagram. The picture was taken in 2009 when Kobe won his fourth NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers and his first NBA Finals MVP. “I love you and miss you so much!” she added.
Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A lasting love. Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant’s decades-long romance came to a tragic end when the NBA legend died on January 26, 2020. Despite their relationship’s heartbreaking conclusion, their romance was filled with many highs over the years. The love between Kobe and Vanessa began not long after the duo first met in November […]
‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
Sports
PBT Podcast: Durant returns to Nets, but is this really over?

Kevin Durant has decided to return to the Brooklyn Nets, a decision that is both surprising and inevitable. But does anyone think the drama in Brooklyn is really over?. Corey Robinson from NBC Sports and myself delve into all of it, starting with how Durant didn’t have the leverage he thought he had. Combine that with the Nets never lowering their sky-high asking price, and that neither the team nor KD could create a bidding war (which they had expected), and you end up with a stalemate. And KD is coming back.
