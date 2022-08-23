Kevin Durant has decided to return to the Brooklyn Nets, a decision that is both surprising and inevitable. But does anyone think the drama in Brooklyn is really over?. Corey Robinson from NBC Sports and myself delve into all of it, starting with how Durant didn’t have the leverage he thought he had. Combine that with the Nets never lowering their sky-high asking price, and that neither the team nor KD could create a bidding war (which they had expected), and you end up with a stalemate. And KD is coming back.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO