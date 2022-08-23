Read full article on original website
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Viewers Upset About Brutal Death of Female Character
HBO's new hit series House of the Dragon is already stepping into controversy. Just a single episode into its six-episode debut season run, the Game of Thrones prequel series sparked major backlash when it continued the trend seen throughout Game of Thrones' eight seasons of highlighting brutality against women, something many fans deemed, and are now continuing to deem, unnecessary. Warning: This post contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 1, "The Heirs of the Dragon."
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 2 Release Date and Time on HBO
'House of the Dragon' Episode 2 will likely expand on Daemon Targaryen's reaction to King Viserys' new heir. When will the next chapter come out on HBO?
NME
‘Lords Of The Fallen’ reboot announced with a trailer at Gamescom
A Lords Of The Fallen follow up called The Lords Of The Fallen was announced via a trailer tonight at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The new game will be developed by Hexworks, a studio of CI Games, which was the studio behind the 2014 original. A soulslike fantasy role-playing game,...
Legal Experts Have Good News About Lord Of The Rings Games
The world of Middle Earth experienced a shakeup last week. Embracer Group, a media company based in Sweden, announced it had acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, the rights owner to "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" as they relate to games, movies, and other works. This means that, while Middle-earth Enterprises still exists, it and the associated IP rights are now owned by Embracer. In a press release about the acquisition, Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors said, "I am truly excited to have 'The Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit,' one of the world's most epic fantasy franchises join the Embracer family," Wingefors went on to hint at future opportunities for games, movies, and shows set in Tolkien's vast fictional universe. If that happens, it would be a significant shift in pace for the fans getting even more bad news about "The Lord of the Rings: Gollum" or those unsure about EA's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" mobile game.
wegotthiscovered.com
How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Milly Alcock Was Working as a Dishwasher Before Starring in "House of the Dragon"
Newcomer Milly Alcock stars as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's highly anticipated "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon." The actor made her big debut during the show's world premiere on Aug. 21, and she's already made quite the impression as the new heir to Viserys I's throne — but she has big shoes to fill as a core part of the show's story.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
As Charlie Hunnam Returns to TV in ‘Shantaram’ — Where Is the Rest of the Cast of ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Today?
Charlie Hunnam is returning to TV for the first time since ‘Sons of Anarchy’ ended in 2014 which has us thinking — where are his co-stars today?
Popculture
Netflix's Expensive New Show Booted From No. 1 Spot by New Entry
Neil Gaiman's The Sandman's Netflix dominance has finally faltered. Following a two-week run at the top of the streaming charts, the hit Netflix original series has officially been dethroned, with the recently debuted Michelle Monaghan-starring miniseries Echoes taking the No. 1 spot on the overall streaming chart. Premiering on Netflix...
ComicBook
New Planet of the Apes Movie Casts It Star in Lead Role
20th Century's latest Planet of the Apes feature has found its lead man. It star Owen Teague has landed the lead character in the Disney franchise's latest trilogy. The report from Deadline says the studio has made the new Apes series a top priority with plans to begin filming by the end of the year. Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball has been writing the project and working on pre-viz for the film since 2019. He'll also direct once principal photography rolls around.
Popculture
'Elvis' HBO Max Premiere Date Revealed
Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic will finally reach HBO Max in one week. The Elvis Presley movie will begin streaming on Friday, Sept. 2. The movie stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his controlling manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Elvis hit theaters on...
ComicBook
Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer
The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
tvinsider.com
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Team on Building Their Massive Middle-earth
Before there was one ring to rule them all — or any magical rings for that matter — there was the Second Age of Middle-earth. That’s where viewers will be transported back to in The Lord of the Rings’ massive prequel series, set long before Bilbo and Frodo Baggins’ journeys.
ComicBook
Record of Ragnarok Shares New Season 2 Trailer
Record of Ragnarok is set to drop a new season next year, and all eyes are on Netflix ahead of the release. After all, the series brought together some of the best fighters in history to fight some gods, and their intense matches piqued interest across the board. Now, fans can sit back and enjoy a new look at season two if they'd like. After all, a new trailer is out for Record of Ragnarok, and it is not one fans should miss!
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 22
Amazon Prime Video's top 10 list of new shows and movies is looking pretty good, is that a new blouse? Or is it just the new show in the No. 5 spot, the reality fashion competition series Making the Cut hosted by former Project Runway stars Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn? It's the only new entry on the top 10, as A League of Their Own remains the most popular thing on Prime Video, followed by The Terminal List and The Lost City.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power final trailer offers fans a new glimpse of the characters who inhabit Middle-earth
While the cast and creative team are celebrating at the New York City premiere, Amazon Prime Video released a final trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The highly-anticipated new series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's books and the blockbuster movies they were adapted from.
Lord of the Rings prequel official trailer shows incredible look at most expensive TV series ever made
The new trailer for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a stunning demonstration of just why it's the most expensive TV series of all time. Watch the stunning new trailer here:. Telling the story of the world of Middle Earth before the Lord of the Rings movies...
Ars Technica
We’re loving the lavish epic visuals in the new LOTR: Rings of Power trailer
With HBO's House of the Dragon debuting to a record nearly 10 million viewers, one might have forgotten that another new big-budget fantasy series is waiting in the wings. Prime Video reminded us of that by dropping a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
