Cell Phones

Apple-Apps-Top-10

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Movies US charts:

1. Elvis

2. Jurassic World Dominion

3. Minions: The Rise of Gru

4. Watcher

5. Vengeance (2022)

6. Everything Everywhere All At Once

7. Rogue Agent

8. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

9. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

10. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Watcher

2. Vengeance (2022)

3. Rogue Agent

4. Spin Me Round

5. Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

6. Memory

7. Facing Nolan

8. Resurrection

9. Men (2022)

10. I Love My Dad

The Hollywood Reporter

Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)

Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Movie Conquers Top 10 One Day After Release

There's a new number one movie on Netflix. For the past week, the Jamie Foxx-starring action comedy Day Shift has been sitting atop the daily Netflix movie charts. The film, about a vampire hunter in Los Angeles, has been immensely popular amongst Netflix subscribers. It seemed like Day Shift would lead the Netflix Top 10 Movies list for some time, but Thursday saw an unexpected newcomer knock it out of the number one spot.
MOVIES
Elvis
GeekyGadgets

The Aquaman and Shazam Sequels Have Been Delayed

DC is not in the best of shape right now. Black Adam will be the only new DC movie in theaters this year. Warner Bros. just moved Shazam: Fury of the Gods from its original December 2022 release date to March 17, 2023, a date originally meant for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, that movie has now been pushed back as well, to December 25, 2023, so that director James Wan has more time to finish the visual effects job.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jurassic World’ Enjoys Brief VOD Rebound Before ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Lands

In a strategic move by Universal, “Jurassic World: Dominion” ($19.99) kept “Elvis” (WBD/$19.99) from two clear weeks at the top of VOD charts. Next week, all other game plans will be moot: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount/$19.99) comes to PVOD rental platforms Tuesday and will undoubtedly dominate for the foreseeable future. Meantime, Netflix viewers continue to confound their overlords by preferring to watch the streamers’ less high-profile original films rather than the more expensive star-branded ones. “Look Both Ways” with “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart as a college senior thinking through alternatives for her future knocked off Jamie Foxx’s “Day Shift” (now #3). “Jurassic”...
TV & VIDEOS
defpen

‘King Kong’ Series In The Works At Disney+

Disney+ has booked its trip to Skull Island. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney streaming service is developing a series about King Kong. Inspired by the 1933 film by Merian C. Cooper, the series “will return to Skull Island, exploring the mythology and mystery of Kong’s home.” Thus far, Stephany Folsom has signed on to write and executive produce the project alongside James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release

As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder to Stream in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+

There will be even more love and more thunder when Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. The Marvel Studios movie, which premieres on the streaming service this Disney+ Day on September 8, joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies available to watch at home in IMAX's expanded aspect ratio. The latest in a lineup that includes Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Shang-Chi, and Avengers: Endgame, Disney+ subscribers streaming Thor: Love and Thunder at home in IMAX's 1.90:1 ratio will see up to 26% more picture for select sequences, making more of the action visible on screen.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Sequel In Production Now, Adam Wingard Back To Direct

Odds were against “Godzilla Vs. Kong” being a box office success back in March 2021 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Adam Wingard‘s film fared alright despite its simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max. The film grossed $470 million against a budget of $155-200 million. In the pandemic era, that’s not too shabby and indeed good enough for a sequel, which Business Wire reports, is now in production.
MOVIES
geekspin

Best Netflix movies right now

Netflix has roughly 4,000 movies in its library today, so it’s understandably difficult to pick which one to watch especially if you only have a few hours to spare. If you don’t want to waste your time streaming second-rate films, below are the 10 best Netflix movies right now with the highest critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Aquaman 2’ Delayed, ‘Shazam!: Fury of the Gods’ Moves to 2023

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Shazam!: Fury of the Gods” will land in theaters later than planned. Warner Bros. announced a slew of release date changes on Wednesday, pushing the “Aquaman” follow-up from March 17, 2023 to Dec. 25, 2023. The “Shazam!” sequel will open on the date previously occupied by Jason Momoa’s hulking King of Atlantis. The story about Zachary Levi’s Billy Batson was originally set for Dec. 21, 2022. On its new date, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will debut a few days after Disney’s “Star Wars” spinoff “Rogue Squadron” (Dec. 23, 2023). Meanwhile, “Shazam!: Fury of the Gods,”...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Aquaman 2 Has Been Delayed Again, And There Are A Lot More WB Release Shakeups

Sorry to those of you who were looking forward to seeing Aquaman 2 next spring. While it was announced earlier this year that the sequel, officially titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, would arrive on March 17, 2023, that’s no longer happening. We’ll now have to an extra nine months for the upcoming DC movie’s arrival, and that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg, as there are a lot of other Warner Bros. release shakeups that have been announced.
MOVIES
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

