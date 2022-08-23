Read full article on original website
Knights gain valuable field experience during recent scrimmage
PRUNTYTOWN—The Taylor County Middle School (TCMS) Knights took to the field for the first time this season in a scrimmage against East Fairmont Middle. While there was no official score kept for the contest, the day provided players some much needed field time to put their training and skills to the test.
First Fridays lineup continues to grow with September event
GRAFTON—Grafton’s First Friday events just keep growing larger and larger, and September’s lineup is jam packed with fun for the whole family.
New school year brings new face as WTES welcomes new principal
FLEMINGTON—Students and teachers have returned to the halls of West Taylor Elementary School (WTES) for a new school year, and with this new year comes some noticeable changes. WTES bid farewell to Jamison Fisher, who acted as the school’s leader for numerous years. With Fisher’s departure came a new...
TCAC to showcase eye catching display by B-U Camera Club
TAYLOR COUNTY—They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and if that old adage is true, there will be lengthy conversations centering around the Taylor County Arts Council’s newest exhibition. The September show will feature the creative and unique captures of the Buckhannon-Upshur Camera Club in an...
Healthy Grandfamilies: A place for grandparents raising grandchildren
TAYLOR COUNTY—Almost all of us have heard the saying that it takes a village when raising children, and one local organization believes that to be especially true for families where grandparents are at the helm. To assist that special demographic, Healthy Grandfamilies will be hosting a meeting on Monday,...
