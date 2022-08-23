Effective: 2022-08-26 05:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Hamilton and northwestern Warren Counties through 545 AM EDT At 514 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Indian Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Indian Lake, Byrnes Corners, Christian Hill and North River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

HAMILTON COUNTY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO