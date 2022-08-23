ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: The Resort at Fredericksburg and The Edge Winery

If beautiful views, a premier tasting room, cozy cottages, and award-winning wines are on your wish list when you're looking for a place to stay in Fredericksburg, look no further than The Resort at Fredericksburg featuring The Edge Winery. Located less than a mile from historic downtown, take a look at how The Resort captures the finest amenities in the hill country.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: The Fredericksburg Theatre Company

Raise the curtain, cue the lights, and complete your trip to Fredericksburg with a night out at the theater! The Fredericksburg Theater Company's 26th season is in full swing. With comedies, musicals, special events, and more, there's something for everyone on this stage. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy