Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: The Resort at Fredericksburg and The Edge Winery
If beautiful views, a premier tasting room, cozy cottages, and award-winning wines are on your wish list when you're looking for a place to stay in Fredericksburg, look no further than The Resort at Fredericksburg featuring The Edge Winery. Located less than a mile from historic downtown, take a look at how The Resort captures the finest amenities in the hill country.
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: Plan a sweet stop at Big Pop's Popcorn Company!
For the young and young at heart, Big Pop's Popcorn Company has fresh gourmet popcorn and delicious candy. Stop in for a sweet or savory treat while you explore the shops of downtown Fredericksburg, and be sure to bring some home as a nostalgic souvenir. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: Sage Restaurant and Lounge and Hill Country Herb Garden
Enjoy new American fare with international influences to creative and eclectic cocktails, and add in an alluring atmosphere that will help guests unwind and soak up hill country living. Chef Travis Tucker is here with all the delicious details about Sage Restaurant and Lounge and Hill Country Herb Garden. Follow...
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: The Fredericksburg Theatre Company
Raise the curtain, cue the lights, and complete your trip to Fredericksburg with a night out at the theater! The Fredericksburg Theater Company's 26th season is in full swing. With comedies, musicals, special events, and more, there's something for everyone on this stage. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin...
Comments / 0