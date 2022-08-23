ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers vs Lions: 5 big storylines for this week

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z31mh_0hS3eZ3D00

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the third game of the preseason and take on the Detroit Lions. In years past, the third week of the preseason was the one that really mattered for Pittsburgh beause this was the one game of the preseason where the bulk of the starters played. Things have changed from that perspective but we still expect this is be a huge game for evaluation purposes.

Here are the five storylines we will be watching this week.

Improvements on the offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKaJX_0hS3eZ3D00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Mike Tomlin called out the offensive line after a second poor performance in Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will that light a fire under these guys and get them to play harder? We will be watching to find out.

The continued growth of Kenny Pickett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3te8zG_0hS3eZ3D00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Through two preseason games, fans have gotten a glimpse of what rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett can do and have come away impressed. Practice reps this week will tell us how heavily Tomlin plans to use the rookie this weekend.

Still searching for another pass rusher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W06qd_0hS3eZ3D00
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Steelers have two more games to see if they can find a third outside linebacker who can consistently rush the passer. We will be watching Genard Avery and Delonte Scott but haven’t given up have Hamilcar Rashed either.

Sorting out the cornerback depth chart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJKwH_0hS3eZ3D00
(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

I honestly can’t make any sense if any of the cornerback situation right now. Other than Arthur Maulet, there really haven’t been any cornerbacks who have stepped up this preseason.

The debut of Chris Oladokun?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRXq5_0hS3eZ3D00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

If the Steelers are seriously considering keeping Oladokun on the 53-man roster it would be a great time to see him getting some practice reps and in this week’s preseason game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback: Fans React

Over the past few weeks, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has maintained that the team isn't sure who its starting quarterback will be. In fact, earlier this week, he said the team might have two No. 1 quarterbacks. Well, he backtracked on those comments on Thursday afternoon when he revealed the clear leader in the quarterback battle.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arthur Maulet
The Spun

Teams Reportedly Showing Interest In Notable Quarterback Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback room already looks significantly different than it did during the 2021 season. Pittsburgh signed former No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract earlier this offseason. Not long later, the team drafted former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Chiefs: Surprising QB move could be on the horizon

With Week 1 on the horizon, could Shane Buechele really unseat Chad Henne behind Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs depth chart?. Buechele has gotten the bulk of the snap this season behind center. Andy Reid and Co. wanted to see what they had in the young former Texas product, and he has made the most of those attempts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storylines#Jaguars#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Head
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills' Matt Barkley becomes NFL's first quarterback/punter since 1987

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott made the decision on Friday for his team’s game against the Carolina Panthers to sit rookie punter Matt Araiza. The reasoning was sound enough, given the lawsuit filed by a woman in San Diego Super Court this week, accusing Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State players of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes. Why Araiza was still on the team was a mystery (though he isn’t anymore), and McDermott completely whiffed in his postgame press conference when he tried to both-sides the whole situation, extending “thoughts and prayers” to the alleged victim… and to Araiza himself.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fantasy football: Where to draft Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

In a way, you have to feel a little sorry for Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Over the last 18 months, he has seen his top 2 receivers leave with the approval of the organization — Corey Davis in free agency and A.J. Brown via trade. As a result, Tannehill is ranked as the 20th fantasy quarterback at the very bottom of quarterbacks that will be drafted in 10-player leagues.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
191K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy