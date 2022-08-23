Steelers vs Lions: 5 big storylines for this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the third game of the preseason and take on the Detroit Lions. In years past, the third week of the preseason was the one that really mattered for Pittsburgh beause this was the one game of the preseason where the bulk of the starters played. Things have changed from that perspective but we still expect this is be a huge game for evaluation purposes.

Here are the five storylines we will be watching this week.

Improvements on the offensive line

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Mike Tomlin called out the offensive line after a second poor performance in Saturday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Will that light a fire under these guys and get them to play harder? We will be watching to find out.

The continued growth of Kenny Pickett

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Through two preseason games, fans have gotten a glimpse of what rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett can do and have come away impressed. Practice reps this week will tell us how heavily Tomlin plans to use the rookie this weekend.

Still searching for another pass rusher

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Steelers have two more games to see if they can find a third outside linebacker who can consistently rush the passer. We will be watching Genard Avery and Delonte Scott but haven’t given up have Hamilcar Rashed either.

Sorting out the cornerback depth chart

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

I honestly can’t make any sense if any of the cornerback situation right now. Other than Arthur Maulet, there really haven’t been any cornerbacks who have stepped up this preseason.

The debut of Chris Oladokun?

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

If the Steelers are seriously considering keeping Oladokun on the 53-man roster it would be a great time to see him getting some practice reps and in this week’s preseason game.