Looks like things are going from bad to worse at Sikes Senter Mall right now. Back in July, one of the original mall stores, Dillards closed it's locations. What sucks is that these are anchor stores and Dillards took up two spots in the mall. That is going to be a major hole in the mall. Sadly, another store is announcing they will be leaving as well.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO