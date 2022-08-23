Read full article on original website
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
The Hotter'N Hell Hundred, Wee-Chi-Tah Trail Mountain Bike and Trail Events, the Rider High School Class of 2012 Reunion, stand-up comedy, live music, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday,...
Another One Bites the Dust, ANOTHER Store is Leaving Sikes Senter Mall
Looks like things are going from bad to worse at Sikes Senter Mall right now. Back in July, one of the original mall stores, Dillards closed it's locations. What sucks is that these are anchor stores and Dillards took up two spots in the mall. That is going to be a major hole in the mall. Sadly, another store is announcing they will be leaving as well.
Wichita Falls Police Searching for Man Last Seen in April
The Wichita Falls Police Department is reaching out to the community for help finding a missing man. 32-year-old Kyler David Dickerson of Wichita Falls hasn’t been seen or heard from since April 12, 2022. Dickerson is 5’11” tall, weighing 197 lbs. with red hair and blue eyes.
