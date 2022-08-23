Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
WRAL SmartShopper tracks grocery prices on fridge and pantry staples at local Triangle stores
Updated Aug. 26, 2022: Each week, we'll post a new weekly table of prices for 11 staple grocery items to help you compare across multiple Triangle area stores. The goal is to help shoppers track the change in prices over time and make a decision about where to shop each week.
Foodie news: Glasshouse Kitchen is open, plus Cary is getting a cowboy bar
Raleigh, N.C. — The team behind downtown Raleigh’s Wye Hill opened Glasshouse Kitchen this week out in RTP (5 Laboratory Drive). Raleigh Magazine was the first to break the news of the new concept. The name comes from the gorgeous building boasting three sides of floor-to-ceiling windows which will feel like an extension of the outside world in the dining room — without the annoyances of being outside. The menu, which is crafted as approachable-casual, is a joint effort by WH Hospitality company chef Bobby McFarland and executive chef Savannah Miller, who, before joining the Glasshouse team, worked at M Tempura for almost four years. Pizza will be a huge draw of the menu along with a sandwich-heavy menu at lunch and a small plates-forward menu at dinner. And don’t forget brunch as well as their craft cocktail program. Congrats to co-owners Sara Abernethy and Chris Borreson. Check them out here.
A new Food Lion opens today in the Triangle, the chain’s third new store this year
The store will carry items with ties to the local community and NC, such as beer from Pittsboro-based Carolina Brewery.
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 site fails for 7th time this summer
Five sites across the state failed the weekly fecal bacteria test, with two of those river sites in the Raleigh area, the group announced Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eater
All-Day Cafe and Beer Bar Opening Soon in Downtown Durham
It’s been years since Talk of the Town (108 East Main Street, Durham) closed on the eastern periphery of downtown Durham. The shotgun-style storefront of the popular jazz club and lounge has sat vacant since then, its large glass facade on East Main Street boarded up to shut out the outside world. But in a matter of weeks — ideally by early October — two newlyweds aim to fill the void.
Food Lion deals Aug. 24-30: Buy 2 Get 1 Free sale, pork chops, ground turkey, London broil, cereal, mini bagels
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting August 24 including a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale, pork chops, ground turkey, London broil, Oscar Mayer Beef Franks, mini bagels, lasagna noodles, Special K or Frosted Flakes cereal and more.
rew-online.com
Compass Opens First Permanent Office In Raleigh, North Carolina
Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, is excited to announce that swiftly following the one year anniversary of expanding into North Carolina, the company has opened its first permanent office space in Raleigh, located at 3800 Glenwood Avenue. “Compass’ new midtown space is more...
UNC Rex closing pediatric unit at hospital on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The inpatient pediatric unit at UNC Rex on Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh will close at the end of the month, a spokesperson said Friday. Lisa Schiller with UNC Rex told WRAL News there is an overwhelming need for beds for adult patients, so the hospital will convert the 10 beds in the pediatric unit to adult beds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
getnews.info
Entrepreneur Takes Real Estate Market By Storm
Johnston County, NC – Brendan Barefoot is no stranger to hard work. From launching his landmark General Brokerage/Property Management firm, Premier Property Group, to his latest venture, Dumpster King, that’s more than quadrupled in size within the past year, there seems to be no method to his madness.
Triangle rents surge – 6% in just a month – spurred by new high-wage jobs
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including new home sales, why a drop in sales doesn’t always mean a drop in prices, and why Triangle rent prices keep rising, the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
cbs17
New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
Drug giant Novartis to close plant in Wilson where more than 240 people work
WILSON – Drug giant Novartis says it will close a plant in Wilson that employs more than 200 people, but it’s not part of a global cost-cutting strategy. The closing decision was made “long before” a recent restructuring began, a spokesperson for the company says. However, news of the shutdown only recently emerged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Raleigh firm plans 93-acre, $140M residential, industrial development in Fuquay-Varina
The piece of land is within the Judd Parkway loop, which the town of Fuquay-Varina is prioritizing for real estate growth and investment.
capitolbroadcasting.com
August Durham Night Market This Thursday at American Tobacco
The Durham Night Market returns at the American Tobacco this Thursday, August 25, 2022. The open-air, free family friendly event showcasing Durham’s creativity , featured local Triangle area artisans, live music, food and drinks. The market will be open 5-9pm. Find a list of this month’s vendors HERE.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
Meet this mom: Cary Heise
Raleigh, N.C. — Editor's Note: Each month, Stephanie Llorente is profiling a mother from the Triangle. What’s your name, and in what part of the Triangle do you spend most of your time?. My name is Cary Heise, and my family lives in Apex. I work in downtown...
Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors
Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
thisisraleigh.com
8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)
Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0