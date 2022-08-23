ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

Foodie news: Glasshouse Kitchen is open, plus Cary is getting a cowboy bar

Raleigh, N.C. — The team behind downtown Raleigh’s Wye Hill opened Glasshouse Kitchen this week out in RTP (5 Laboratory Drive). Raleigh Magazine was the first to break the news of the new concept. The name comes from the gorgeous building boasting three sides of floor-to-ceiling windows which will feel like an extension of the outside world in the dining room — without the annoyances of being outside. The menu, which is crafted as approachable-casual, is a joint effort by WH Hospitality company chef Bobby McFarland and executive chef Savannah Miller, who, before joining the Glasshouse team, worked at M Tempura for almost four years. Pizza will be a huge draw of the menu along with a sandwich-heavy menu at lunch and a small plates-forward menu at dinner. And don’t forget brunch as well as their craft cocktail program. Congrats to co-owners Sara Abernethy and Chris Borreson. Check them out here.
RALEIGH, NC
Lifestyle
Eater

All-Day Cafe and Beer Bar Opening Soon in Downtown Durham

It’s been years since Talk of the Town (108 East Main Street, Durham) closed on the eastern periphery of downtown Durham. The shotgun-style storefront of the popular jazz club and lounge has sat vacant since then, its large glass facade on East Main Street boarded up to shut out the outside world. But in a matter of weeks — ideally by early October — two newlyweds aim to fill the void.
DURHAM, NC
rew-online.com

Compass Opens First Permanent Office In Raleigh, North Carolina

Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, is excited to announce that swiftly following the one year anniversary of expanding into North Carolina, the company has opened its first permanent office space in Raleigh, located at 3800 Glenwood Avenue. “Compass’ new midtown space is more...
RALEIGH, NC
getnews.info

Entrepreneur Takes Real Estate Market By Storm

Johnston County, NC – Brendan Barefoot is no stranger to hard work. From launching his landmark General Brokerage/Property Management firm, Premier Property Group, to his latest venture, Dumpster King, that’s more than quadrupled in size within the past year, there seems to be no method to his madness.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Triangle rents surge – 6% in just a month – spurred by new high-wage jobs

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including new home sales, why a drop in sales doesn’t always mean a drop in prices, and why Triangle rent prices keep rising, the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

New Chick-fil-A coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Chick-fil-A sandwich and nugget enthusiasts rejoice! A banner for a new Chick-fil-A location has popped up north of downtown Raleigh, on E. Six Forks Road. This new location on Six Forks will be situated in between the intersections of Wake Forest Road and Industrial Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

August Durham Night Market This Thursday at American Tobacco

The Durham Night Market returns at the American Tobacco this Thursday, August 25, 2022. The open-air, free family friendly event showcasing Durham’s creativity , featured local Triangle area artisans, live music, food and drinks. The market will be open 5-9pm. Find a list of this month’s vendors HERE.
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Meet this mom: Cary Heise

Raleigh, N.C. — Editor's Note: Each month, Stephanie Llorente is profiling a mother from the Triangle. What’s your name, and in what part of the Triangle do you spend most of your time?. My name is Cary Heise, and my family lives in Apex. I work in downtown...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Beloved Raleigh jazz club closes its doors

Raleigh, N.C. — After more than a decade in business, cocktail bar and jazz club C. Grace has closed its doors. Catrina Godwin opened the business in November 2011. She announced the closure of C. Grace and its companion upstairs bar, the Empress Room, on Monday. "To all the...
RALEIGH, NC
thisisraleigh.com

8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)

Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New 472 area code being implemented in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — The days are numbered for phone numbers beginning with 910 -- a new area code is being implemented in southeast North Carolina soon. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the new area code, 472, will be used for the 910 calling area, which serves cities like Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Wilmington, and Fort Bragg.
WILMINGTON, NC
