BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.

20 HOURS AGO