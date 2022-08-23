Read full article on original website
Drought update: Still dry for almost all of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the last update for the month of August, Western New York has seen the expansion of dry to moderate drought conditions but the severity of the drought has not changed, i.e. gotten better or worse. Thursday the latest update to the New York State Drought...
NY residents warned about invasive species, the box tree moth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.
South Buffalo debris processing facility owner faces stiff penalties
A news release from the Office of the New York Attorney General says its operations led to "incessant dust, noise, odors, vermin and traffic" in the surrounding community.
Erie County extends clerk's outreach center hours for pistol permits
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With some New York gun regulations changing on Sept. 1, Erie County will extend the hours of the clerk's outreach center for people to submit pistol permits ahead of that deadline next week. When those gun reforms go into effect, there will be added requirements for...
West Seneca Town Supervisor upset with ECWA's land purchase
The Erie County Water Authority has purchased about 50 acres of land in West Seneca's industrial park. But the town won't see any tax dollars from the deal.
Registration now open for Niagara County household hazardous waste collection
NEWFANE, N.Y. — If you have hazardous materials like paint, pool chemicals and other household cleaning products, registration has now opened for the next Niagara County household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event. The collection event will be held on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. - noon at the Town...
Dansville man honored for saving man drowning in Niagara River
Livingston County, N.Y. — A normal day on the job ended up taking an unexpected - and heroic - turn. Back in December, Sean Needham of Dansville was working on a construction project in Niagara Falls when he and his crew saw a man struggling in the Niagara River.
Zephyr closes on Buffalo land for planned $300M cannabis campus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction on the first building in a cannabis R&D and production complex at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park will start this week following the sale of 80 acres of city-owned land to the project’s development team. According to Aug. 24 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s...
NY Attorney General and DEC commissioner issue court-order to shut down Battaglia Demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced a court-ordered agreement to shut down Battaglia Demolition, Inc. The business has sat vacant since 2018 following a fire, but while it was in operation concrete crushing caused neighbors to file complaints about dust and noise.
Savarino Cos. buys Kenmore church, plans 'very high-end apartments'
KENMORE, N.Y. — A church that helps anchor the Delaware Avenue business district in the Village of Kenmore will be renovated into a high-end apartment complex. Developer Sam Savarino confirmed he has the Kenmore Presbyterian Church under contract and is working on plans to turn the 98-year-old building at 2771 Delaware Ave. into a 30-unit, upscale apartment complex. Savarino has budgeted $10 million for the project, which he hopes to start in spring 2023.
Hundreds of Erie County businesses to receive millions in grants
Officials say more than 260 small businesses will soon receive grants of up to $40,000 in an effort to help revitalize storefronts. The money will be used to improve storefronts, including the repairing or replacing building façade, awnings, signage, window and door treatments, roof replacement, and lighting, as well as to generate walk-in clients.
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating
A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
Buffalo Community Bike Build, honoring late M&T Bank President, provides wheels to kids
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cavernous lobby of Buffalo's tallest building took on the appearance of a massive workshop on Thursday, when a community bike build was held at Seneca One Tower. There, 175 people who on a normal day would be holding down a variety of jobs at M&T...
Erie County hosts expungement cannabis clinic
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Representatives from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Legal Aid, Erie County Bar Association, and The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo gathered at Elim Christian Fellowship on Thursday to host the first of two informational cannabis expungement clinics. In line with the County Legislature's landmark legislation...
Williamsville Red Lobster catches fire
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you took a late lunch at the Williamsville Red Lobster on Wednesday, your lobster might have been a little overcooked. At just after 2:45 p.m., the Main-Transit Fire Department responded to a fire at the Red Lobster restaurant, located at 7540 Transit Road. They say they observed a fire in […]
Wetzel's Pretzels opening 1st WNY location
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria. On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall. The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the...
Erie County turns to billboards to help prevent overdose deaths
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County says it's seeing an increase in drug overdoses, specifically related to fentanyl. Now the county is hoping billboards can help save a life. The county's opiate task force has put up the signs encouraging people who use cocaine or crack to "take turns carrying Narcan."
Emergency sewer repairs taking place on Genesee, East Huron streets in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anyone planning on driving on Genesee Street or East Huron Street in the City of Buffalo should plan on taking an alternate route. The City of Buffalo announced Monday that sections of both streets have been closed due to emergency sewer repairs. As of Monday morning,...
Missing: City of Tonawanda Police ask for help in locating David Rasmussen
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for David C. Rasmussen, who went missing Thursday. Rasmussen has "severe PTSD and is believed to have an altered mental state and may be in need of medical attention," according to City of Tonawanda Police. Police...
