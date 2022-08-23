ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

2 On Your Side

Drought update: Still dry for almost all of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the last update for the month of August, Western New York has seen the expansion of dry to moderate drought conditions but the severity of the drought has not changed, i.e. gotten better or worse. Thursday the latest update to the New York State Drought...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NY residents warned about invasive species, the box tree moth

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is warning residents in New York State to be on the lookout for the box tree moth. The box tree moth is an invasive pest that will kill boxwood plants if not checked. The moth is native to East Asia. The caterpillars feed on boxwood plants and heavy infestations could remove leaves from the plant. Once the leaves are gone, the insects eat the bark, which leads to the plant's death.
2 On Your Side

Savarino Cos. buys Kenmore church, plans 'very high-end apartments'

KENMORE, N.Y. — A church that helps anchor the Delaware Avenue business district in the Village of Kenmore will be renovated into a high-end apartment complex. Developer Sam Savarino confirmed he has the Kenmore Presbyterian Church under contract and is working on plans to turn the 98-year-old building at 2771 Delaware Ave. into a 30-unit, upscale apartment complex. Savarino has budgeted $10 million for the project, which he hopes to start in spring 2023.
TONAWANDA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hundreds of Erie County businesses to receive millions in grants

Officials say more than 260 small businesses will soon receive grants of up to $40,000 in an effort to help revitalize storefronts. The money will be used to improve storefronts, including the repairing or replacing building façade, awnings, signage, window and door treatments, roof replacement, and lighting, as well as to generate walk-in clients.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WKBW-TV

7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
niagaranow.com

NOTL-raised woman dies in N.Y. while boating

A Hamilton paramedic who was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake died Saturday after being found floating in Lake Ontario, off Wilson, N.Y., shortly after setting out on a personal watercraft. Ria VanNoort, 33, was a paramedic for both the City of Hamilton and Haldimand County Emergency Services. Her parents Sharon and Robert...
WILSON, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County hosts expungement cannabis clinic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Representatives from the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Legal Aid, Erie County Bar Association, and The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo gathered at Elim Christian Fellowship on Thursday to host the first of two informational cannabis expungement clinics. In line with the County Legislature's landmark legislation...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Williamsville Red Lobster catches fire

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you took a late lunch at the Williamsville Red Lobster on Wednesday, your lobster might have been a little overcooked. At just after 2:45 p.m., the Main-Transit Fire Department responded to a fire at the Red Lobster restaurant, located at 7540 Transit Road. They say they observed a fire in […]
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
2 On Your Side

Wetzel's Pretzels opening 1st WNY location

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria. On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall. The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
