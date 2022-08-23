ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Cape May, NJ, Campground Named Top-10 Dog-Friendly In U.S.

Everyone loves their dog. How about traveling with your dog? Did you know one of the top spots to travel with your dog happens to be right here in South Jersey?. Sun Outdoors Cape May, (formerly known as Holly Shores Camping Resort), located at 491 Route-9 in Cape May was recently listed as one of the 10 Top-Rated, Dog-Friendly Campgrounds In The U.S., according to the website thetravel.com/
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

ABC's The Bachelorette Visits Wildwood NJ Tonight

If you're a fan of the Bachelorette (or just a fan of the Wildwoods) you might want to check out tonight's episode on ABC as the Bachelorette visits South Jersey. The Bachelorette includes a South Jersey native, Tyler Norris, who's from Rio Grande, New Jersey, and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Linwood Police Running DWI Checkpoint Tonight

The Linwood Police Department has announced that they will have a DWI Checkpoint set up in the city tonight (Friday, August 26.) Police have even announced the location of the checkpoint: the intersection of New Road (Route 9) and Oak Avenue. Coincidentally, the checkpoint is very near the city's police station.
LINWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Mainland Alum Chase Petty Dominating at High-A Dayton

Mainland Regional High School alum and 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty went five innings, giving up just two hits with seven strikeouts, and gave up no runs on Wednesday night for the Dayton Dragons, the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The 19-year-old pitcher is the No. 9 prospect in...
DAYTON, OH
Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
