lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant Wants Nets To Sign Carmelo Anthony But They’re Not Interested
After the first wave of free agency, the NBA transaction period essentially went quiet as everyone waited to see what the Brooklyn Nets would do with Kevin Durant after the superstar requested a trade. But ultimately, after weeks of trade talks and negotiations, Durant won’t be going anywhere as the...
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Durant Ends Trade Request After Meeting With Nets Management
Brooklyn’s general manager Sean Marks announced the news in a statement on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future
Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
Brooklyn Nets: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season after Kevin Durant ditches trade request
The Brooklyn Nets have had quite an eventful offseason after a first-round sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Kyrie Irving drama soon turned into Kevin Durant drama, with KD demanding a trade right after Irving decided to exercise his player option for 2022-23 and right before free agency.
Yardbarker
Markieff Morris, Nets reportedly have mutual interest
Steve Nash the head coach could be bringing it back to the days of Steve Nash the point guard. NetsDaily reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have mutual interest with free-agent forward Markieff Morris. The report adds that a Morris signing would presumably be for the veteran’s minimum (worth about $2.72 million since Morris has more than 10 years of NBA experience).
4 Biggest Losers From News Of Kevin Durant Staying With Nets
That noise you heard was a sign of relief coming from New York as the Brooklyn Nets received some excellent news. The Kevin Durant trade saga has officially come to an end as he and the team have decided to continue their partnership for this NBA season. After weeks of...
