ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
NBC Sports

What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future

Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Markieff Morris, Nets reportedly have mutual interest

Steve Nash the head coach could be bringing it back to the days of Steve Nash the point guard. NetsDaily reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have mutual interest with free-agent forward Markieff Morris. The report adds that a Morris signing would presumably be for the veteran’s minimum (worth about $2.72 million since Morris has more than 10 years of NBA experience).
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy