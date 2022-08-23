Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
7-vehicle, chain reaction crash on I-94 leaves Twin Cities man dead
A chain reaction crash involving seven vehicles left a Brooklyn Center man dead and westbound I-94 closed for several hours Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol has provided an update to the Monday afternoon incident in Rogers, which happened in congestion shortly before 3 p.m. Traffic was stopped in the right...
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
fox9.com
8-year-old dies after being struck by pick-up, driver arrested
SHAKOPEE MDEWAKANTON SIOUX RESERVATION, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 8-year-old girl was killed and a 47-year-old is behind bars following a crash on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation Monday evening. According to the Prior Lake Police Department, the 47-year-old was driving a pick-up truck when he stuck the 8-year-old who...
kduz.com
One Injured in McLeod Co Crash
An 18-year-old from Winsted was injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Lester Prairie Tuesday afternoon. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says Alexander Wick was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened in the area of County Road 9 and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota Man Killed in Seven Vehicle, Chain Reaction Crash
Rogers, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed and his passenger was seriously injured following a seven-vehicle crash that involved eight people in a northwest Twin Cities suburb Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol was among agencies that responded to the chain-reaction crash in the right lane of Interstate 94...
Man killed, another man injured in south Minneapolis crash
MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police say speed most likely caused a deadly crash on the south side of the city early Wednesday.It occurred just after midnight at East 38th Street and Portland Avenue in the Powderhorn neighborhood. Two cars were totaled in the collision. One of the drivers, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries at a local hospital.A 60-year-old man driving the other car is recovering at the hospital.
swnewsmedia.com
Eight-year-old killed after being struck by pickup on Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation
An 8-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike with her mother Monday evening, Aug. 22, according to the Prior Lake Police Department. According to a press release, a pickup truck struck the child at the intersection of Dakota Trail and Orion Road on the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Reservation.
Portland Ave. crash in south Minneapolis leaves 1 dead, 1 critical
One man is dead and another remains hospitalized Wednesday following a late-night Tuesday crash at E. 38th St. and Portland Ave. in south Minneapolis. The crash happened at about 11:20 p.m., according to Minneapolis Police Department, which says responding officers arrived at the scene to find bystanders attempting to put out a fire in one of the vehicles, while the drivers of each vehicle were both unconscious.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Semi rolls over in Stearns County, driver airlifted from scene
ZION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi crash this morning on County Road 16 in Zion Township forced Stearns County deputies to extricate the driver from the vehicle. Rodney Lillis, 58, was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital and treated for his injuries. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. along County Road 16 near 263rd Avenue. Police believe the semi drove onto the right shoulder before crossing into the opposite lane and ending up in the ditch.The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
knsiradio.com
Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night
(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
Fatal crash closes I-94 westbound in Rogers
Westbound lanes on I-94 in Rogers are closed due to a fatal crash Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the lanes will remain closed between state Hwy. 610 and Brockton Ln. near Dayton. The closure is expected to last through 7 p.m. The crash report states that...
Anoka County man, daughter survive crash-landing near Cambridge
An Anoka County man who was flying with his 18-year-old daughter crash-landed in a cornfield shortly after takeoff from the Cambridge Municipal Airport Tuesday night. The 40-year-old man and his daughter survived the crash-landing, which happened in a field on the 400 block of 309th Ave. NW, which is about a mile south of the Cambridge airport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Center kills South Saint Paul man
(Brooklyn Center MN-) A South St. Paul man is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities yesterday evening. The state patrol says at 6:10 p.m., the 31-year-old biker was entering 694 near Highway 252 in Brooklyn Center when he struck an eastbound vehicle, was ejected from his bike and was killed. His name will be released later today. The driver of the vehicle he hit was injured but did not need to be hospitalized.
State Patrol: Motorcyclist struck and killed while fleeing trooper on I-694
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A man in his 30s was killed Sunday evening after crashing his Harley-Davidson into another vehicle on I-694 while fleeing from state troopers. According to information released by the Minnesota State Patrol, a trooper saw a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling at 107 mph on I-94 northbound and attempted to pull the rider over.
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
Driver, passenger flee after running red light, seriously injuring other driver
SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police are looking for two people who fled the scene of a crash early Saturday morning.Officers say they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Egan Drive and Highway 13 around 2:41 a.m.According to the report, a Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Highway 13 when a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound on Egan Drive ran a red light and hit the driver's side of the Honda.The driver and the passenger of the Dodge truck left the scene before law enforcement arrived.The Honda only had one occupant, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
Traffic cameras capture dramatic police chase in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A dramatic police chase was caught on camera in the metro Tuesday.Traffic cameras captured a red SUV speeding down Interstate 35 with officers close behind. The driver then swerved onto an exit ramp near University Avenue, narrowly missing other cars.Moments later, the SUV turned and crashed. Armed officers jumped out of their squad cars and took the driver into custody.Police said was carjacked at gunpoint. They say the driver was a woman who had several warrants out for her arrest.No one was hurt in the chase.
One dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Eden Prairie Center store
Eden Prairie Center went on lockdown Monday evening after there were reports of an active shooter at Scheels. There are reports that at least one shot was fired in the store.
Two teens injured in shooting at North Mississippi Regional Park
Two teenagers were injured in a shooting at a park in Minneapolis late Sunday. Minneapolis Parks Police confirmed it was called at 11:41 p.m. to North Mississippi Regional Park on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy and an 18-year-old man had both been...
Comments / 0