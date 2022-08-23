Alma Fletcher, 90, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by her daughters, granddaughters and close relatives. Alma was born in Oliver Springs to the late Laura and Walter Joe Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her seven siblings: three brothers, Alfred, Marzell, and Bronce Odell Griffin; and four sisters, Pauline Woods, Catheline Lide, Samretta Fritz and George Alyce Griffin. The youngest of eight children, Alma lived in Oliver Springs her entire life where she was a pillar of the community and a cornerstone of her family. She was a lifelong, active member of Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church – singing in the choir, playing the piano for services, and holding multiple offices within the church over the course of her life. Alma and her husband, Harold Fletcher, were married for 54 years; until his death on August 28, 2009. Alma is survived by the five children born to her and Harold’s union: Adrian (Melinda) Fletcher, Knoxville, TN; VaNita Boston, Oliver Springs, TN; Pauletta Darden, Chattanooga, TN; Alicia Johnson of Cincinnati, OH; and Elizzabeth Lemons, Oliver Springs, TN. In addition, she is survived by her fifteen grandchildren: Kenneth Knaff, Candace Fletcher, Laura Henderson, Tiffany Boyd, Nicolas Fletcher, Tasha Boyd, Ebony Fletcher, Harry Boston IV, Mairon Alvarez, Alyssa Johnson, Arianna Johnson, Adriana Boston, Ana Heavens, Amaya Johnson, and Aurielle Johnson; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO