Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
KARM Christmas Store opening to general public on Friday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas time is here for KARM’s Christmas Store (140 N. Forest Park Blvd). The store’s doors will be opening to the public on Friday, becoming the Christmas destination for many. Vice president of operations for KARM Christmas, Victoria Holland, said staff will be preparing...
WATE
Walkers can earn money to stay active in Market Square
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nourish Knoxville announced that they will expand the walking program for participants to earn money to stay active. Nourish Knoxville announced the expansion of its walking program to encourage the community to practice a more active lifestyle. The program will start on Sept. 7, every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair
R&B star Brian McKnight will no longer perform at the Tennessee Valley Fair in September, organizers announced Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Goober the Goat reunited with owner after hoofing it around Bean Station shop
BEAN STATION, Tenn. — A shop in Grainger County had an unexpected and delightful visitor show up outside: a 6-month-old goat!. Anita Crane is a wire artist who runs Smoky Mountains Handmade Creations in Bean Station. On Monday, someone noticed a young goat hanging around outside her store at a shopping plaza off Broadway Drive.
wvlt.tv
Pop-up kids consignment sale coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The largest amount of inventory ever at the Picky Chick pop-up consignment sale is coming to Knoxville this week. The sale will include fall and winter clothing, shoes, and sporting equipment from newborn sizes all the way up to teenage sizes at up to 70 percent off retail prices. WVLT News spoke to a Picky Chick shift leader, Shelly Wilson, about the sale.
WATE
Knoxville widow donates husband’s wheelchair to veteran in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The widow of a local veteran wanted to help someone in need by donating her late husband’s special wheelchair. Because her husband has been active in veteran affairs, she was hoping the chair would go to a veteran. The double cushioned electric wheelchair was...
WYSH AM 1380
Rodney Dale Senter, 82, of Oak Ridge
Rodney Dale Senter, 82, of Oak Ridge, died August 24 at The Waters of Clinton after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Rod was born in Pikeville, Ky., to Roland and Ruby Robinson Senter. When he was 9, the family moved to Tucson, Ariz., where he lived until enlisting in the US Air Force in 1959.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATE
Hot Air Balloon Festival lights up Townsend
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – Hot air balloons lit up the skies over Townsend last weekend. The 5th annual Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival was a sight to behold. With food trucks, vendors, and attractions representing the diversity of East Tennessee, this event was the embodiment of what makes this region so special. The highlight of the evening were the hot air balloons, which also offered tethered ride-along opportunities for guests to soar 30-40 feet above the ground.
wvlt.tv
Changed your license plate yet? If not, you can help Dolly’s Imagination Library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton’s imagination library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading. To continue spreading that love of reading to children in Tennessee, Dolly’s Imagination Library is encouraging residents to change their license plates. Danielle Velez, the program manager with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of...
wvlt.tv
Forbes calls Knoxville a ‘hidden culinary gem’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What culinary experiences should you visit in Knoxville? A recently published Forbes article highlights seven “exciting” restaurants noted as go-to stops for locals and visitors. The article titled, “7 Reasons Why Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Hidden Culinary Gem,” highlights eateries ranging from Italian food...
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: ASAP to host local observance of International Overdose Awareness Day
ASAP of Anderson reminds you that next week, they will host an event to honor those who have been lost to drug overdoses. This day of remembrance and commemoration is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31st, at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge, and will serve as the local observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), described by ASAP as “a day for somber remembrance, but also a day to acknowledge the pain and grief suffered by those left behind, and a day for stopping the stigma of drug-related death.”
WATE
6 free things to do in Crossville Aug. 26-28
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Crossville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Crossville Flea Market, also known as a small city of its own, is an area where people can play, shop and eat together. The area where the flea market is located has one of the most colorful alleys. See what you can find while searching for different treasurers in the area.
Freon leak at Knoxville middle school sends 8 to the hospital
The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a call at Whittle Spring Elementary School where they found a faulty air conditioner.
WYSH AM 1380
Isaiah 117 House golf tournament set for Sept. 17
Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, will host its annual golf tournament to benefit its Anderson County house next month. On Saturday, September 17th, Isaiah 117 House Anderson will host the tournament at Centennial Golf Course in Oak Ridge. The event is a...
WYSH AM 1380
Johnny Lynn Quilliams, Jr., 42, of Oak Ridge
Johnny Lynn Quilliams, Jr., age 42, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. He enjoyed mechanical work and spending time with his family. Johnny is preceded in death by his parents Johnny Quilliams, Sr., and Earlene Quilliams; brother Joey Quilliams; and best friend Adam Melton. He is...
Concern grows over upkeep of South Knoxville cemetery
After seeing the condition of a South Knoxville area cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers.
WYSH AM 1380
Alma Fletcher, 90, of Oliver Springs
Alma Fletcher, 90, of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by her daughters, granddaughters and close relatives. Alma was born in Oliver Springs to the late Laura and Walter Joe Griffin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her seven siblings: three brothers, Alfred, Marzell, and Bronce Odell Griffin; and four sisters, Pauline Woods, Catheline Lide, Samretta Fritz and George Alyce Griffin. The youngest of eight children, Alma lived in Oliver Springs her entire life where she was a pillar of the community and a cornerstone of her family. She was a lifelong, active member of Little Leaf Missionary Baptist Church – singing in the choir, playing the piano for services, and holding multiple offices within the church over the course of her life. Alma and her husband, Harold Fletcher, were married for 54 years; until his death on August 28, 2009. Alma is survived by the five children born to her and Harold’s union: Adrian (Melinda) Fletcher, Knoxville, TN; VaNita Boston, Oliver Springs, TN; Pauletta Darden, Chattanooga, TN; Alicia Johnson of Cincinnati, OH; and Elizzabeth Lemons, Oliver Springs, TN. In addition, she is survived by her fifteen grandchildren: Kenneth Knaff, Candace Fletcher, Laura Henderson, Tiffany Boyd, Nicolas Fletcher, Tasha Boyd, Ebony Fletcher, Harry Boston IV, Mairon Alvarez, Alyssa Johnson, Arianna Johnson, Adriana Boston, Ana Heavens, Amaya Johnson, and Aurielle Johnson; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
WYSH AM 1380
Brenda Yvonne Pratt, 73, of Clinton
Brenda Yvonne Pratt, age 73, passed away at her home in Clinton, TN on Monday, August 22nd, 2022. She was a proud and loving mother. Brenda loved going to church and throughout her lifetime she has visited several churches in the area. She dedicated her life to the Lord and to helping people. During her time as being a housemother at the Oasis of Love Center in Clinton, TN, she made a huge impact on the lives of the women that she met. Brenda was a spiritual guide for those women, and she did everything in her power to encourage them and help them along their journey.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville homeless thankful after little enforcement shown of new law
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new law makes it a felony to camp alongside state or interstate highways, under a bridge, or under an overpass. Although this became law weeks ago, the enforcement of the law has received mixed reactions. In Blount, Sevier, Cocke, and Grainger County, the sheriff’s departments...
Comments / 0