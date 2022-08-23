ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: The Resort at Fredericksburg and The Edge Winery

If beautiful views, a premier tasting room, cozy cottages, and award-winning wines are on your wish list when you're looking for a place to stay in Fredericksburg, look no further than The Resort at Fredericksburg featuring The Edge Winery. Located less than a mile from historic downtown, take a look at how The Resort captures the finest amenities in the hill country.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
KENS 5

Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July

SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fredericksburg, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
City
Fredericksburg, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Burned remains identified as missing Pipe Creek male

Burnt remains found near Red Bluff Ranch Road last week have been identified as Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old male who had been reported missing by an acquaintance on July 16, according to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. Duffy, 56, resided in the 100th block of Cypress Bluff in Pipe...
PIPE CREEK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy