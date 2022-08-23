Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: Plan a sweet stop at Big Pop's Popcorn Company!
For the young and young at heart, Big Pop's Popcorn Company has fresh gourmet popcorn and delicious candy. Stop in for a sweet or savory treat while you explore the shops of downtown Fredericksburg, and be sure to bring some home as a nostalgic souvenir. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
Road Trippin' Fredericksburg: The Resort at Fredericksburg and The Edge Winery
If beautiful views, a premier tasting room, cozy cottages, and award-winning wines are on your wish list when you're looking for a place to stay in Fredericksburg, look no further than The Resort at Fredericksburg featuring The Edge Winery. Located less than a mile from historic downtown, take a look at how The Resort captures the finest amenities in the hill country.
mycanyonlake.com
Gay Owner of Canyon Lake Food Truck Files Charges After Assault by ‘Homophobic’ Woman
Brooke Tomlinson, left, owner of this popular Canyon Lake food truck, says she was verbally and physically assaulted Friday by a 71-year-old Canyon Lake woman who didn't care for her masculine appearance. Brooke Tomlinson, owner of Canyon Lake’s Hungry Hippie Food Truck and self-described masculine-looking lesbian, filed charges Monday against...
KENS 5
Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
Hazing incident prompts suspensions for 21 Alamo Heights football players, source tells KENS 5
SAN ANTONIO — Note: The following story includes graphic details. The Alamo Heights Independent School District released a statement Wednesday afternoon responding to anonymous tips regarding "safety concerns and allegations of misconduct by some players on the football team." Twenty-one of those students have been suspended as a result...
Bandera Bulletin
Burned remains identified as missing Pipe Creek male
Burnt remains found near Red Bluff Ranch Road last week have been identified as Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old male who had been reported missing by an acquaintance on July 16, according to Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King. Duffy, 56, resided in the 100th block of Cypress Bluff in Pipe...
