Read full article on original website
Related
3 Girls Found Dead in Pond Near Texas Home: 'No Idea' Why They Were There, Sheriff Says
Texas authorities said three young girls have been found dead in a private pond near their Cass County home, multiple outlets reported. The bodies of Temari Oliver, 5, Amiyah Hughes, 8, and Zi'Ariel Oliver, 9, were located in the pond early Saturday morning, officials said, according to CBS affiliate KSLA and the Texarkana Gazette. The trio was reported missing late Friday night.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
earnthenecklace.com
Erika Lopez Leaving KVUE: Why Is the Texas Meteorologist Resigning?
Erika Lopez has been bringing the latest weather forecasts to central Texas for four years. During that time, the local community also got glimpses into her life outside the studio. Now, this weather anchor is turning her focus on her family. Erika Lopez announced she is leaving KVUE-TV in August 2022. Austin residents naturally want to know why the meteorologist is leaving and where she is going next. They hope she will remain in the central Texas area and return to broadcasting soon. Here’s what Erika Lopez said about leaving KVUE.
The City That Hates Exercise the Most in Every State
Exercise has been shown to be a crucial factor in maintaining a healthy weight as it helps lose body fat and build muscle tissue. Physical activity is also linked to better quality of life. Some research shows that even just 15 minutes of exercise a day provides benefits including lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IperionX Produces Titanium Metal From Tennessee Minerals
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully applied patented low-carbon titanium metal technologies to upgrade Tennessee titanium minerals into high grade +99% TiO 2 and then into a high-quality spherical titanium alloy powder. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005092/en/ IperionX metal powder production process. Titan ilmenite, ~60% TiO2 (LHS), +99% TiO2 (middle), Ti-6Al-4V (RHS). (Photo: Business Wire)
Eastwood departs El Paso late at night for Friday clash with Southlake Carroll
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just before midnight on Wednesday, Eastwood pulled out of the Trooper Stadium parking lot bound for its latest big test on the gridiron. In recent years, head coach Julio Lopez and the Troopers have challenged themselves with tough opponents on the other side of Texas. This year will present Eastwood […]
U.S., Mexican officials to gather for Border Environmental Forum in San Antonio
The ambassadors for both the United States and Mexico are scheduled to attend a conference in San Antonio this week where both leaders will discuss cross-border partnerships on climate and the environment as a drought continues on the border region.
Comments / 1