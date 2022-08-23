ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Gov. Abbott declares disaster in 23 counties after storms, flooding

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Will DuPree
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtjNr_0hS3cCvK00

DALLAS (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster for 23 Texas counties, including Dallas, after storms caused damage and devastating flash flooding.

Abbott signed the declaration in Dallas Tuesday afternoon after receiving a briefing from local leaders and first responders about the damage sustained there.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was one of the areas most impacted by rain and flooding this week. NBC 5 reported a 60-year-old woman died after her vehicle was swept away by floodwater in Mesquite, east of downtown Dallas.

The Dallas police chief also shared he may have to mandate officers to double up during their patrols, because the storms Monday either damaged or destroyed 28 police vehicles. He said the city’s fire department also lost a large piece of its equipment.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins on Monday declared a state of disaster for his county and requested state and federal assistance for affected individuals.

Abbott on Monday increased th e readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response). The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) also activated five more Texas A&M Task Force 1 swiftwater boat squads and a floodwater boat squad to help local first responders.

TDEM on Monday also told Nexstar it has more than 250 people ready to help in any part of the state.

RELATED: Texas leaders prepare for life-threatening flooding across state

Over the weekend, the state had already readied boat teams from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and ground transportation from the Texas National Guard, among other resources.

The state said Texans can report damage to homes and businesses online using TDEM’s damage survey. You can also learn more flood safety tips using this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration for 9 East Texas counties

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 23 Texas counties after damaging winds and heavy rainfall across Texas. Nine of them, in East Texas. “Through this entire storm so far there has only been one reported death,” Abbott said. “That unfortunate death occurred in Mesquite.” Abbott said as a result […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Cars
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mesquite, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
City
Abbott, TX
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Clay Jenkins
fox4news.com

Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite

MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
MESQUITE, TX
WSB Radio

Texas floods: Photos, videos capture heavy Dallas rainfall, floodwaters

DALLAS — Heavy rain pummeled Dallas, Fort Worth and surrounding areas on Monday, flooding streets and killing at least one person, officials said. The National Weather Service said 9.19 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in just 24 hours – the second highest amount ever recorded there, according to The Associated Press.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas National Guard#Dallas Police#Politics State#Nbc#Th E#Texas A M Task Force 1#Tdem#Nexstar
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott's Directive Caused 2,300 People to Resign this Year

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services emails, Austin Attorney General Ken Paxton's opinion gender-affirming care is sending shock waves in Texas. His opinion that he wrote on February 21 and Governor Greg Abbott’sdirective on February 22 to open child abuse investigations on transgender children is creating some uneasiness among agency staff and families.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

First Monday vendors begin cleanup in aftermath of Monday floods

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days are starting the cleanup process following flood damage. “My grandson called, and he was driving by out here and he said my camper was floating…I said what?”. Many vendors at Canton’s First Monday Trade Days got this...
CANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wbap.com

High Water & Multiple Accidents Across the Metroplex

Dallas-Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – First responders across the metroplex have responded to hundreds of accident and high water calls. One call for Tarrant County’s MedStar included a person who sustained injuries after their vehicle was swept up by high water. Moderate to heavy rain is expected to continue...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy