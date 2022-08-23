What do Rachel Stevens and Frankie Bridge have in common? Aside from both women creating anthems to our teenage years (we’ll never forget S Club 7 or The Saturdays), we also look to them for style inspiration. With a couple of million followers between them, though, we’re not the only ones looking out for what they’re wearing next. And when it’s a high street find, more often than not their followers are quick to cause a stampede and make items sell out at record speed. When Frankie Bridge wore a cut-out black midi from Nobody’s Child, that's exactly what happened. Selling out completely in all sizes in just 24 hours, it was only a lucky few who managed to nab it in time.

