Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/27 – Hunter Bradford Jolliff
Hunter Bradford Jolliff, 20, of Patoka passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born on February 20, 2002, the first-born son of Jay and Jennifer (Wonnell) Jolliff in Maryville, Illinois. Survivors that will smile when remembering Hunter’s adventurous spirit and the way he could always make them laugh include...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 09/02 – Danny R. Bryant
Danny R. Bryant, 78, of Centralia passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Danny enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and motorcycle riding, especially to rallies, poker runs, and other motorcycle events. Danny was a machinist by trade working at...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/28 – Bill E. Easton
Bill E. Easton, 92, of Patoka passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, Monday, August 22, 2022, at Centralia Manor. He was born on February 11, 1930, the son of Harry Ryman and Flora Elizabeth (Houston) Easton in Patoka. He married Barbara Saunders on September 15, 1950, in Sandoval, and she preceded him in death on January 11, 2001.
dailyegyptian.com
Centralia festival leaves balloons – and visitors – glowing
This past weekend, as Carbondale students were packing their bags for the first day of school, the people of Centralia, Illinois, were packing their lawn chairs and blankets for the annual balloon fest Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 22. For many Southern Illinois natives, the Centralia Balloon Fest is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton Evening News
Benton Follies: 'Real Housewives' leave their mark on Benton, southern Illinois
When folks in and around Benton found out there would be a talent show at the Benton Civic Center featuring nearly two dozen area singers, dancers and musicians, along with veteran television reality show stars of "The Real Housewives of New York City" Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, the tickets to the variety show began to sell at a steady pace.
WTHI
Fork in the Road: J.B's Steakhouse
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - J.B.'s Steakhouse in Robinson, Illinois, is the latest stop for our Fork in the Road team. News 10's Mike Latta and the rest of the team share their dining experience in the video below. The restaurant is located at 111 East Walnut street in Robinson, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats XC Finish 2nd At Marion Thursday
The Salem cross country teams competed at Marion yesterday. The girls finished 2nd behind Centralia, leading the way was Breanna Thurman 4th overall. Ivy Donoho placed 9th, Maci Thorsen 12th, Alia Laird 18th and Eden Russell 30th. The boys lead by freshman Robby Shober placing 7th, picked up second place...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire damages Wamac home
A fire believed to have been started by a window air conditioner damaged one room and resulted heat and smoke damage to the rest of a Wamac home Wednesday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says heavy smoke was showing from the living room when they arrived on the scene of the Nita Zimmerman home at 109 Apple Street. He reports the department was able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the modular home that had a number of additions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
freedom929.com
AREA / REGIONAL COURT NEWS
(OLNEY) In Richland County Court, 42 year old Robby G. Gantenbein is scheduled for a status hearing at the Courthouse today, with a preliminary hearing set for next month, September 8th. The Olney man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 41 year old Christopher Laird nearly two weeks ago on Friday night, August 12th, in Olney. Gantenbein is being held at the Richland County Jail in Olney on a $750,000 bond.
Police pursuit into bean field ends with K-9 involvement
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington man has been charged with multiple felonies following a pursuit in Vincennes that ended in a bean field. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit began at 3:05 a.m. Wednesday near US 41 and 6th Street in Vincennes. An officer attempted to stop a Toyota SUV for not […]
southernillinoisnow.com
SC Falcons Rout Altamont
South Central dominated Altamont Public 16-0 in 4 innings. Garret Shumate went 3-4 with 3 RBI and 3 runs scored; Colton Cartright drove in 2 runs along with Sebastian Kruger and Kaiden Harrell. Also driving in runs for SC were Luke Shumate, Ryker Dodson and Tyson Jones. Harrell was the winning pitcher working 2 innings with Luke Shumate and Dodson each getting an inning of work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
southernillinoisnow.com
Selmaville Road to be closed to all traffic at Crooked Creek Bridge starting September 6th
Those who travel between Salem and Centralia on the Selmaville Road will have to find a new route beginning Tuesday, September 6th. That’s when the Illinois Department of Transportation plans to shut down the road to all traffic at the Crooked Creek Bridge 3.25 miles south of Salem for repairs to the structure. The road is expected to reopen in early November 2022.
southernillinoisnow.com
First five members appointed to Fairview Park Pool Committee
The first five members have been appointed to the Fairview Park Pool Committee. The Centralia City Council Monday night approved Councilman Robert ‘Spanky’ Smith along with Jacy Keef, Jennifer Price, Eric Collins and Amanda Marshall to serve. Centralia City Manager Kory Smith says the goal is to add...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rockets Beat Raccoon, SCMS Routs Altamont
Selmaville beat Raccoon 8-1. Wyatt McCarty went 3-4 with a double, 3 RBI and 3 runs scored. Zane Dodson had 2 hits including a double and drove in a run, Logan Butts was 3-4 with an RBI. Kai Graham scored 3 runs and doubled, Brendan Smith scored a run. McCarty was the winning pitcher going 5 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run with 13 strikeouts. For Raccoon/Kell, Michael Organ was 2-3, Jaxon Cushman drew a walk to bring in a run. Organ struck out 9 on the mound. Drake Rector threw 2 innings of relief.
Unexplained explosions stoke natural gas concerns
(WEHT)- Two weeks after a deadly home explosion rocked Weinbach Ave. in Evansville and almost a week after another fatal explosion destroyed a home in Wabash County– there is still no word on what caused either blast. Still, the explosions are stoking concerns over natural gas. Atmos Energy representative Kay Coomes would not comment on […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Patoka man dies in side-by-side crash
A 20-year-old Patoka man has died as a result of a side-by-side crash late Sunday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Hunter Jolliff was driving the side-by-side when he apparently missed a curve in the 400 block of Gerrish Road south of Patoka, went through the roadside ditch where the side-by-side overturned, and then traveled out of the ditch and came to rest 40 feet out of the creek.
Comments / 0