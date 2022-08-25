A fire believed to have been started by a window air conditioner damaged one room and resulted heat and smoke damage to the rest of a Wamac home Wednesday afternoon. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says heavy smoke was showing from the living room when they arrived on the scene of the Nita Zimmerman home at 109 Apple Street. He reports the department was able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading to the rest of the modular home that had a number of additions.

