Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

‘Can we sign now’: Isaiah Thomas wants a job after Kevin Durant ditches Nets trade demand

The Kevin Durant trade saga came to an unexpected conclusion this morning. The Brooklyn Nets announced that Durant had decided to stay put with the Nets a month and a half after he announced his formal trade request to the team. It certainly didn’t seem like the team could repair things with Durant, but somehow, after weeks of endless trade rumors, they have found common ground.
ClutchPoints

The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
NBC Sports

What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future

Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together

After everything, Kevin Durant is returning to the Nets, and that comes straight from general manager Sean Marks. Per the Brooklyn GM, Marks, coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Durant and representative Rich Kleiman all met in Los Angeles, hashing out the following arrangement: Durant will remain with the Nets.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

How Warriors' title odds were impacted by KD staying with Nets

The drama surrounding Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets owned the offseason storylines for much of the summer. But now that the two parties have reconciled, Durant is still making waves around the NBA. Before Durant’s future was known, PointsBet gave the Warriors the second-best odds to win the 2023...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

NBA Podcast: PatBev to the Lakers, KD stays in Brooklyn

Welcome to the latest edition of "Pound the Rock," an NBA podcast hosted by Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond. Beverley makes the Lakers better, but ... Why this trade is so frustrating for Lakers fans, all things considered. Will Russell Westbrook still be a Laker come opening night?. Will Rob...
LOS ANGELES, CA

